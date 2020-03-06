Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity has completed a new home and is celebrating home ownership! Come tour the house on March 16 anytime from 11 a.m. to noon. A dedication program will follow with lunch served.
Help us congratulate the 2019 Habitat Partner Family - Jaynell Bond and her twin 4-year-old sons Carson and Blake. The house is located at 109 Lydia Lane in Fergus Falls (just behind Home Depot).
Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based ministry dedicated to building and promoting affordable home ownership. Homeowners must apply, qualify, and contribute 100 hours of “sweat equity” per adult in the household. The house is sold to the owner, not given to them. It is a “hand up” rather than a “hand out”.
Volunteers make all the difference for this program to work. There are many opportunities to serve at the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity. Help is needed to build the homes, to serve on committees, and to financially support the non-profit. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Interested in how to become a Habitat Homeowner? The application period is now open. Please visit ffhabitat.org or call 736-2905 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.