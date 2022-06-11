What a wonderful milestone to reach and celebrate. It is worth noting that Fergus Falls has had a library since the city’s incorporation in 1872. Started by 25 people, the Fergus Falls Library Association was established that fall. As was common during that time, this initial library was limited to dues-paying members or non-members who were willing to pay a fee to access the library’s collection. While membership requiring libraries are far fewer than they were historically, they do still exist.
The Fergus Falls Public Library, (the emphasis being on the word “public”) a library free for all, was established in 1891. The original collection consisted of about 551 books.
The library’s current collection includes more than 67,000 physical items with an additional 11,000 electronic titles. While books make up the majority of the library’s collection, audio, music, magazines, movies, games, cake pans, robots and computers are some of the most popular items accessed.
The city’s sesquicentennial celebration has many people wanting to read about the city’s history. The library has a solid collection of materials related to the history of Fergus Falls. One of my very favorites is “Building from the Past,” by James Gray and Marjorie Barton. This is a tiny book but don’t let its size fool you, it is packed with photos and fascinating information about local buildings. Along with iconic buildings such as City Hall and the Post Office, you can read about private residences. Each building depicted includes its address should you want to drive by for further investigation. Several buildings in the book no longer exist. You can challenge yourself to see if you remember places such as the Blood Broom Factory. The library has a quality collection of books on local historic properties.
“The Great Fergus Falls, Minnesota Cyclone of June 22, 1919” by Lance E. Johnson brings facts to the legends surrounding this tragic event. Well written and packed with photos, this compelling read will give you something to think and talk about. The book will help you appreciate the resiliency of the people who rebuilt Fergus Falls after the tragedy. The library’s book club will be discussing this book on Monday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m., we invite you to attend.
A few other titles you may enjoy include: “A Pictorial History of Fergus Falls” published by The Fergus Falls Daily Journal, “Fergus Falls and the Fabulous Fifties” by Lance E. Johnson, “Baglien’s Partisans: The story of the 1957 Fergus Falls Otter Basketball Squad,” by Tom Hintgen and “There’s the Bell: Memories of the Jefferson School 1909-1915” by Laura Gilloley.
There are several books that, while not being specific to the city, do reference Fergus Falls. “The New Deal at the Grass Roots: Programs for the People in Otter Tail County, Minnesota” by D. Jerome Tweton and pictorial books by W.T. and Lloyd Oxley are truly historic gifts.
What about fiction references to our fine city? “The Human Stain” by Philip Roth is one such novel. Roth is always a solid read, should you be tempted to look for the reference. You will also find mention of Fergus Falls in Ryan Stradal’s, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest’’ an enjoyable read.
Explore local history as part of your celebration of Fergus Falls at 150.
Gail Hedstrom is the director at the Fergus Falls Public Library.