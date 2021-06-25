My spoiled little dog turned 5 years old on Wednesday. It was a busy day filled with appointments, but you better believe we made time to celebrate his furriness!
Jasper is a black cockapoo (cocker spaniel/poodle mix) who had underdeveloped teeth when we got him. We weren’t sure if he would ever get teeth, but he did; just a little bit later than expected. He joined my son and I during a time when we needed him most. My son wanted a sibling and I had just learned that I wasn’t going to be able to have more kids. The result was a curly little puppy who wouldn’t bother our allergies, didn’t shed, and whose breed was said to be lazy little lumps that didn’t require much outdoor time in the dead of winter. He was perfectly suited for us and we brought him home with huge smiles on our faces.
My son considered Jasper his brother from the get go. I called him my little baby (which I still do). It doesn’t matter how old he gets, he will always be my little baby! He started his time with us on soft dog food and we celebrated when his teeth came in and moved him up to regular puppy chow. We know that he likes small, soft treats and will just bury larger, hard treats in the couch cushions or the nearest blanket he can find. We know that if you pick him up under his armpits he will yelp and we know that despite his loud barking when someone approaches the front door, all he wants to do is jump up and say hello, then show them his favorite toy of the moment. He even has his own, personalized toy box that my husband made him. He truly is a big baby!
There’s something to be said for pet attachment. Jasper has gone through everything with me, firmly planted at my side and ready for whatever happens next. The only time the little guy hasn’t been there for me was when he physically wasn’t able to be where I was at the moment. It just about kills me to leave him with his favorite babysitter (my dad) when we go on vacation without him, even though I know he has plenty of laps to sleep on and other dogs to play with. I can’t imagine a world without my little dog, and I don’t want to!
As I celebrated Jasper’s fifth birthday and thought about all the funny, scary and touching memories that he’s a part of, I was, and am, content in the fact that he’s more than “just a dog” to me — he’s family. He got his special treats, birthday gift and even more attention than usual (which is a lot). He got to go on a walk and a car ride, both of which he loves, and he got to see his favorite doggy friend, Bella. We even sang a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to him.
He’s an awesome little dog. He’s Jasper. He’s family. Happy birthday, little baby!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.