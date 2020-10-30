Usually I spend October talking about horror movies, books and TV shows that I like, but this weekend I want to talk about some of my own personal horror stories. This year, just a few nights ago (the night of Oct. 28) I had two sleep paralysis episodes, one right after the other.
Sleep paralysis is a condition where a person is aware but unable to move or speak, sometimes accompanied by hallucinations that may cause fear. Usually, an episode happens when someone “wakes up” from sleep but they cannot move or speak. They can feel, hear or see someone or something in the room with them. A common sleep paralysis episode involves something crouching on the chest of the victim. It lasts a few seconds or minutes and then the person is let go and returned to normal.
There’s no single explanation for sleep paralysis, but one posits that it’s an overlap of sleep stages, specifically the REM stage (when you dream) and the waking stage. Part of your brain is awake, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings, while the rest of your brain remains asleep, keeping you paralyzed to stop you from acting out your dreams and bringing some of your dreams into “reality” with you.
If you don’t know what sleep paralysis is, an episode can be extremely frightening. In fact, I was 8 years old when I had my first episode. I “woke up” and saw a little girl with long black hair standing in the doorway, wearing a nightgown and waving a pillow around wildly above her head. I couldn’t move or scream. Then she disappeared and I could move again and I ran immediately to my parents room to sleep in their bed for the rest of the night. I didn’t know what it was, but would tell people that I had seen a ghost.
I didn’t have another episode again until I was in my early 20s. I was having a nightmare about police investigating a serial killer. A detective was in the killer’s basement, looking at all his weird tools and photographs and trophies he’d taken from victims. I woke up and was in my room, but the dream continued to play out. I could hear the detective say, “How did he do it?” The killer was standing over my bed, a shadowy figure. He said, “It was easy. I did it just like this,” and he poked me in my ribcage. I could hear him, and I felt him, and the poke is what woke me up completely. I was panicking, obviously, but at this point I had learned about sleep paralysis and realized that’s what had happened. I was still on edge, but knew it wasn’t a ghost, and I ended up writing a short story about the experience a few months later.
This year, with all the psychological stress 2020 has caused, I’ve had four episodes already. Two of them involved visual hallucinations: One instance where I had a nightmare there were wasps in my bedroom stinging me and I could see and feel the wasps; and another where someone that looked like the Archon of Nurnheim from “Doom Patrol” was sitting on my chest choking me.
I only ever realize I’m having a sleep paralysis episode when I try to speak. Sometimes I try calling for Charlie (my dog), sometimes I try to scream, but the moment I can’t say anything is when I realize what’s happening. It usually helps stop the panic, even though it doesn’t help me actually wake up, such as when a ghost was crouched behind me saying over and over, “I love you.” It didn’t scare me and I just had to wait for it to end. It doesn’t always help to know what’s happening — since I could feel the wasps stinging me, and it hurt, I was still panicking even when I realized it was a dream after I tried screaming and couldn’t, because I wanted it to stop.
Sure, sleep paralysis episodes make for good stories later, but they’re extremely disruptive and lead to me being exhausted the next day. If it was a particularly bad dream, it might ruin my mood the next day, too. There’s some medications to help if they’re frequent, which I might look into if they continue to happen. I understand it’s October and spooky season, but I’d really like for my sleep paralysis demons to just let me get some rest.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.