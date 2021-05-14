I am not a plant person. I have successfully kept one plant alive in my entire life, and I’m still not sure how I did it. I ended up giving it away eventually, but we had a few good years together before we went our separate ways. I have since killed a bonsai tree, cacti, air plants, and a whole barrage of succulents. I am not a plant person!
Gardening falls into the realms of “not a plant person,” I’m afraid. I successfully transplanted some raspberry bushes once, but they essentially take care of themselves. My balcony herb garden shriveled in the summer sun. Vegetables were never an option due to space constraints, but I can kill outdoor flowers like nobody’s business! Every year for Mother’s Day I get some sort of flowering outdoor plant. Every year, it doesn’t see the end of May before it is long gone. I overwater, underwater, put it in too much sun or not enough. I just cannot keep them alive!
The most success I’ve had with gardening was when I inherited an already well-established perennial garden. All that was required of me was pulling weeds and they pretty much took care of themselves. I still managed to fail, but thankfully, the flowers weren’t affected, just the visual aesthetic was!
I got excited about gardening last summer too late in the year to put a garden in. We were planning on doing some landscaping in our backyard which included terracing a hill and putting garden beds in the terraces, but we never solidified a plan and we haven’t gotten that far, so that garden plan is still on hold.
I do have a front flower bed that has been neglected for an undetermined amount of time. Every now and then I get some dandelions, which I actually enjoy, or one lonely wild flower pops up, but it is essentially just an overgrown patch of grass and weeds. I was fine with that when we had a dog who insisted he only be outside on a tieout in the front yard where he used the front flower bed as his own personal space. (He hated the fenced-in backyard for some reason.) Sadly, he is no longer with us, so the flowerbed will no longer serve as a doggy lounge space.
With my previous failures in gardening, I do believe that planting a perennial garden is my best chance at success. Now that I’ve had a taste of flowers in bloom all spring and summer, it is what I’m aiming for. Doing a Google search, however, has proven to be overwhelming!
I think a few trips to Swedberg Nursery may be in order. During a previous trip, I mentioned wanting to learn how to plant a perennial garden that will have blooms aplenty for as long as possible. Their staff told me that they can certainly help me make a plan, so I think I will just have to go out there and bother them for a while until I have the perfect perennial garden all mapped out.
It’s safe to say that my planting won’t take place until this fall. I need to spend some time clearing out the space and getting it all ready for perennials to take over. I already know the first signs of tulips next year are going to be met with an excessive amount of excitement on my behalf, but that’s OK! I have never started a perennial garden, so the anticipation is thrilling!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.