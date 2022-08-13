I love to read; reading is my hobby. One of the ways that I keep my reading life running smoothly is to always have a list of books that I want to read next. This way when I finish a book, I have plenty of good books waiting for me. To get ideas, I love listening to podcasts about books. Podcasts are made up of audio episodes. You can listen to podcasts by downloading a podcast app. I use the free Pocket Casts app, available for Android and Apple devices. Here are some of my favorite bookish podcasts.
“What Should I Read Next” with host Anne Bogel is a great place to discover books. Each week Anne interviews a new reader about what they’d like to be different in their reading life, three books they liked, one book they didn’t like and what they’re reading now. Then Anne recommends books she thinks they’d enjoy. Bogel examines what elements work – or don’t – in a book and in addition to adding titles to your TBR (To Be Read list), you’ll learn about your reading preferences. Her guests’ reading tastes vary widely, and she recommends books from all genres. I enjoyed her recent special episode, episode 340: “The secret life of an audiobook narrator with Julia Whelan.” Author and audiobook narrator Whelan shared some of her favorite authors to narrate for and discussed her new novel “Thank You for Listening,” which gives you a fictional peek into the world of audiobook narration.
“From the Front Porch” is a podcast from The Bookshelf, an independent bookstore in Thomasville, Georgia. In the summer months, I enjoy doing a puzzle outside while listening to their monthly segments about newly released books and what Bookshelf owner Annie B. Jones has read that month. Annie generally enjoys literary fiction, while Bookshelf staffer Olivia loves mysteries, thrillers fantasy, and children’s books; the podcast features all genres. In their episode about August new releases, Annie shared “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. I devoured this fast-paced novel about 1980’s tennis star Carrie Soto, who comes out of retirement to defend her record for winning the most slams. Soto is a strong female protagonist who made me care about the play-by-play tennis games.
For a podcast more focused on thrillers and page turners, try “Currently Reading.” Friends Meredith Monday Schwartz and Kaytee Cobb discuss their bookish moment of the week and books they’ve read recently. Meredith loves mysteries and thrillers, while Kaytee reads a lot of social justice nonfiction and fiction by diverse authors. Both are big Louise Penny fans and self-proclaimed “Penny pushers,” who encourage others to read Louise Penny’s mystery novels. This podcast convinced me to give Louise Penny’s Armand Gamache series a try and I now count myself as a Penny pusher. This series is set mostly in the small, fictional Canadian town of Three Pines. You grow to know and love the inhabitants of Three Pines, as well as Armand Gamache, Chief Inspector of the Surete du Quebec, who first visits the town in book one, “Still Life,” on a murder investigation. In addition to atmospheric settings, Penny includes delicious food descriptions and I love to read these books during winter months when I’m cozy inside.
For classic lovers and those who love to analyze literature, try “Novel Pairings.” Hosts Sara and Chelsey are former teachers. They make classics accessible and interesting and pair them with contemporary novels to build your TBR. Their recent episode 96: “Must-read books of the summer paired with beach-worthy backlist titles,” made me want to read “Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine. This is a multigenerational, character-driven novel about an Indigenous Chicano family in the 1930s American west. The writing is both lyrical and compelling.
If you have a favorite book podcast, be sure to share the title with me the next time that you’re in the library.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
