Bunkey had weeded a flower bed that had been almost taken over by quack grass. The next day he broke out in very itchy bumps. Most of them were around his waist and ankles. He swore that he didn’t see any mosquitoes or ants or any other biting bugs. And how the heck did they get inside of his clothes anyhow? These invisible biters were chiggers.
Chiggers refers to the immature larvae of thrombiculid mites. They are reddish, yellowish, or orange, six-legged and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. The nymphs and adults are predators that feed on the eggs of springtails, mosquitoes and sowbugs.
They hide in grassy, weedy shrubby or other overgrown areas especially near swampy or other moist locations. Typically they have a patchy distribution. Apparently they don’t like crowds. When they hatch, they climb up on foliage and wait for the unsuspecting gardener to brush by. Then they grab on and start feeding. When they latch on to a person they attach themselves to the skin. They like areas where the skin is thinner to accommodate their small mouthparts. This is often at openings at hair follicles. They don’t burrow into the skin or feed on blood. Actually, they feed on partially digested cells that have been broken down from their saliva. In other words, they spit on you to soften up their food, your skin cells. The bites are particularly common in areas where clothing is tight like around your waist, socks and bras and where skin is thinner, behind knees, ankles and groins. And to add to the fun, the bites last quite a while.
The only way to protect yourself from these biters is to stay out of overgrown areas. If you must be in those areas, spray your clothing with deet, especially pant legs and the tops of socks. If you think you have been exposed, dash into the house and take a bath or shower and scrub well with soap. Throw your clothes in a hot water wash. Cold water will let them live to bite you the next time you put on those favorite garden pants.
Petunia refuses to go in the garden after encountering a large green caterpillar. Her screech was so loud, the neighbors thought it was a fire truck. The caterpillar she saw was light green with black, yellow and white markings. What made her scream was when the creature suddenly sprouted a forked appendage on top of its head. The caterpillar she startled was a black swallowtail caterpillar. They feed on parsley, carrots, dill, fennel, celery and Queen Ann’s lace. They prefer eating flowers or small seeds. When they first hatch they are black with a white band around the middle. They usually don’t cause much damage so tolerate them if you can. The butterfly has black, blue and yellow wings each with a “tail.” They are about 3 ½ inches wide and very pretty.
For some people, encountering a spider is a fearsome experience. One that looks a bit fearsome is the fishing spider. This cutie has a body that is about an inch wide but her legs are several inches long, brownish and banded. They are the biggest spiders in the state. They are found near water and we have a lot of that. They will bite only under duress or if they feel threatened. The bite is similar to a bee sting. They will enter your house only by accident. Just put a jar over her, slide a stiff piece of paper under the jar and escort her out the door. It’s buggy out there so protect yourself.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
