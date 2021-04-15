Good news is on the way for the chapter members of the Heart O’ Lakes Harmony Capella Chorus!
It will have been 57 weeks since their last indoor rehearsal to now resuming indoor rehearsals on April 12!
Recently, chorus members were polled on a series of questions regarding their viewpoint on when they should resume harmonizing at the indoor rehearsal site.
HOL plan to return to singing while practicing for the care and safety of each chorus member, therefore, they encourage each member and guest to have received their complete COVID-19 vaccinations before their return to the rehearsal site.
Upon entering the site, singers will encounter a reception table for attendance, music distribution, mask distribution, hand sanitization and a forehead temperature scan.
“Singing masks” will be furnished by the chorus chapter to each singer and are expected to wear it at all times while indoors. This singing mask will be the sole property of each singer to care for and wear at future rehearsals.
As most chorus members will have done minimal singing in the past year, our rehearsals will start out slowly to strengthen and exercise voices, so rehearsals will be limited to 75 minutes with no coffee fellowship.
Upon completion of rehearsals, singers are then expected to exit the site for the health safeguards.
HOL is starting out cautiously and safely, although they do plan on having fun while singing together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.