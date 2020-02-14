Artist Nancy XiaoRong Valentine is showcasing her art series “Endless Scroll” at the Waage Gallery at M State Fergus
Falls, serendipitously opening on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and running until Feb. 28. The show features Valentine’s characteristic ink on rice paper paintings of the female form, done with a flowing, calligraphic style.
The artistic journey that led to “Endless Scroll” started with a workshop series where Valentine experimented with rice paper. “Rice paper is so thin, so if you have too much liquid there’s holes, if you are too aggressive there’s holes, if you don’t have it laid, there’s holes, it’s just such a finicky material, but I was determined,” she said. Stylistically, not only was the material interesting to her, but she felt had a personal connection to it as well. “I was trying to pull more inspiration from my Chinese roots and heritage, mostly just Asian methods as well as Asian materials,” she says.
She played with the style during a June 2019 series for a coffee shop, and explored it further in an exhibit for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center called “Side by Side,” where it all came together and clicked for her. This exhibit at M State is somewhat of a continuation of that body of work, with some new additions.
Themes in Valentine’s work include body positivity and a reexamining of what we consider beautiful, presented in an Asian-influenced style on rice paper scrolls with Chinese ink and watercolor. “This series of work, or my artistry in general, really draws a lot from my Chinese culture and heritage because growing up that was something that I did not necessarily embrace or appreciate, so by using Asian techniques and traditionally Asian materials, it feels like a tribute or a way of connecting and celebrating this side of my identity while also representing the Chinese culture here in rural Minnesota,” she says.
The name “Endless Scroll,” while a reference to the scrolls they’re painted on, is also a nod to social-media feeds. “I was heavily influenced by Tumblr and Instagram and how we just endlessly scroll through these pages, where you’re just consuming mass amounts of media, mass amounts of what you think is beautiful or interesting, and it becomes curated through an algorithm of exactly what you’re interested in,” she says, adding that it’s also about our own ‘endless scrolls’ of trying to reach personal acceptance. “This movement of body positivity or this movement of embracing your self-image, or learning to love yourself, is an endless journey, it’s an endless scroll through life of trying to figure out how you can embrace and celebrate those parts of not only yourself, but others.”
The bodies in Valentine’s work aren’t the standard female forms that we’re accustomed to seeing in works of art-- they’re not perfect, for one, they’re not symmetrical, and, traditionally, they might not even be considered beautiful. The way Valentine presents them, though, is perfect, is beautiful, and that’s where the challenge in her work lays, both for herself and others. “I think the series is so special because I realize that through abstraction I’m able to celebrate these traditional non-celebrated parts of the body, so if you look at one there might be asymmetry in the breasts or there’s a lot of curves and swirls that some people see as spines but my intention was for that to actually be your curves, or your rolls, just parts of a body that are natural that aren’t always seen as beautiful, but I wanted to do it in a way that was beautiful,” she says. “I was trying to think of a way that I could do it that would be kind of like a healing process for myself of my own body self-acceptance, which is a journey, right?”
Viewers may also notice that these bodies are faceless and it’s not, as Valentine says, because she can’t draw faces, because she can. She says, “It’s because I want you to look at something and see a gesture, see a color, see a figure and be able to fill in somebody that it reminds you of, and then hopefully, in turn, be able to look at them with new eyes.”
The exhibit is free to view at M State until the end of the month. Valentine has other exhibits planned this year, including showing a piece at the Lake Region Arts Council as part of their Anna Lee Juried Exhibit, an exhibit at the Red Door Gallery starting April 9, she’ll have two pieces in the M State invitational and in 2021 will have a show at the Otter Tail County Historical Society that will touch on the same themes but explore new techniques.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.