Petunia, as we all know, hates bugs of any stripe. Last week she went into a panic when she got bites in the house on her ankles. Bugs in her house, horrors! She promptly grabbed the phone to call a pest control service. They have a pulsating green light that attracts the fleas telling you that they are present. Bunkey is a bit tight with his money so he did his own discovery.
Since the bites were on her ankles, he put on white socks and walked across the carpet. The fleas are attracted to the vibrations and will jump towards warmth. They showed up like pepper spots on his socks. Another way he could have checked was to put a shallow pan of water in the suspected room and drop an Alka-Seltzer tablet in the water. The carbon dioxide the tablet gives off attracts the fleas. A drop of soap in the water ensures they don’t get out to bite again. Bunkey and Petunia don’t have pets so how they got in is a puzzle. Bunkey went to the local veterinarian and got a dust to kill the stinkers. Much cheaper than “Pests are Us.”
In some cases , if you get bites and there are no fleas, you may be having an allergic reaction to a soap, detergent, cosmetic, clothing, especially if it is new and never washed, jewelry, insulation or paper fibers in the air or even just dry air. You may need to see a medical doctor to determine what the problem is. Or, if there are no bugs and you are still getting bit, a psychiatrist!
Wood ticks haven’t gone to bed for the winter yet. The black-legged tick, also called the deer tick, is still active. This is the tick that is the vector for Lyme disease. Just finding one stuck to you doesn’t mean you will get sick. The ticks biting head must stay embedded for at least 48 to 72 hours to get you infected. Some of the symptoms of Lyme disease are — a red rash, with a clear center, fatigue, chills, fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, nausea or vomiting and just feeling crappy.
Your first thought may be COVID, but you won’t get a rash with COVID. Having Lyme disease can lead to arthritis, showing up several days to a month later.
Even trees have bad bugs. Colorado blue spruce grows fast, lives hard and dies young. It is also the most vulnerable of the spruces to rhizosphaera needle cast. This is a fungal disease that infects this year’s needles. They turn purple to brown and fall from the tree prematurely. All conifers will drop needles in the fall. That is normal but needle cast goes to extremes. It leaves the inner branches bare. As the disease progresses, the branches die. The disease starts at the bottom of the tree where the humidity is highest then slowly spreads up the tree until it eventually dies.
The Colorado blue spruce is not native to Minnesota and often suffers from environmental stresses that other spruces thumb their noses (noses on a tree?) at. Drought, excessive heat, compacted soil and spider mites can cause this tree to die before its time. It is more vulnerable to infection and more severely affected than the native white and Norway spruce to native fungi.
Check for ticks if you have been hauling leaves, or walking through the woods enjoying the fall. You won’t enjoy Lyme disease.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
