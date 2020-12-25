This is the time of year kids buy a poinsettia as a moneymaker at school and bring it home to mom. Even if she hates the darn thing, she will be gracious and thankful. If she is like Petunia, she will “forget” to water it, or put it on the table in the dark where it will get the coldest draft and hope the blasted thing dies, they have a history of doing quite well often until Easter. If you were thinking about a poinsettia again, get out of your rut. There are several other flowering plants available for Christmas giving.
Mums and azaleas will only bloom for about three weeks. They are done before you get tired of them. Orchids will look good for months and may lead to a new hobby. A friend of Petunias’ was given an orchid as a gift several years ago. She now has upwards of 300.
Christmas cactus will bloom for 2 to 3 weeks but look good enough to keep until it blooms again next Christmas. They like a north window and cooler daytime temps than their more delicate cousins. You can forget to water them for a while but will pop right back after a drink.
If you have a friend or relative that goes for exotic things, look to the bromeliads. The flowering spikes will last for six months or more and look like no other flower you have ever seen. The leaves can be thin and spiky or wide and striped. They, like people, are comfortable with temperatures 65 to 75 and cooler at night. These plants are great for people who forget to water their plants as they shouldn’t be overwatered. Keep her in bright light but not direct sunlight.
If your recipient is a cook, how about a Christmas pepper. It’s almost a small shrub, full of edible peppers that grow upright looking much like red Christmas lights. They can also be cream, purple or a combination of these. It is an annual so compost it when it gets ugly. This is a native of Central and South America where it is a perennial. You can grow these in your garden in the summer or in a pot for an ornamental plant. Add some vines and you have a pretty planter.
Another almost shrub is the Jerusalem cherry. She has shiny dark green leaves and is covered with large orange/scarlet cherry-like fruit. This girl is a bit fussier. She wants full sun, a cool room and moist soil. If she isn’t happy, she will start dropping leaves and making a mess. This is a plant that can be set out in the summer and brought back inside in the fall. The “cherries” are toxic to people and animals so don’t gift this one to the aunt with four cats or a mom with kids under 25. Even teenagers will try most anything if you tell them not to.
Amaryllis are great if you like a flower on a naked stem, no leaves. The leaves come after the flower is done. You can get already-planted amaryllis just waiting to be watered and pop up. It will take about two months before it flowers. Use warm water to hasten blooming then a cool spot to make the flowers last longer. This is another plant you can put out for the summer and get to rebloom but it takes a lot of work.
And for the brown thumbers, blooming cactus or succulents that can be neglected and still prosper.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.