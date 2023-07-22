You say your hollyhocks are more orange than green? Is that what is bothering you friend? Are you ready to pull the whole row out and just forget about raising “out house plants?” They were called outhouse plants because pioneer women planted them around the outhouse either partly conceal it or make it more attractive.
Cottage hollyhocks have a lot to recommend them. They produce spires of cherry, saucer-shaped single or double flowers on tall leafy stems that put the flowers right in front of you. Unfortunately, where there are hollyhocks there will be hollyhock rust. Hollyhock rust starts at the bottom leaves and moves up, leaving them bare-legged and bedraggled.
This stinker will also attach other ornamental members of the mallow family like Hibiscus and flowering Maple. Cousin weeds like Velvet leaf, cheese weed, and checkerbloom can be carriers, says Jana Beckerman, an extension plant pathologist at Perdue University.
This disease is easy to identify as it looks just like iron rust. The orange spots are like pimples. Each pustule can produce 5,000 spores. In cool and damp weather, it will quickly spread and may affect leaf stems, the main stalk, and the still green leaves at the base of the blossoms. Unfortunately, it won’t outright kill the plant but make it really ugly. If you ever had hollyhocks, you have probably had this disease.
Once started in the spring, it keeps reinfecting the plants. This is why it is important to prevent it in the first place because once you have it, it is very difficult to cure. Attempting to keep the plants dry in a rainy spring is nearly impossible. Spacing the plants far enough for good air circulation is a good start. They should be planted in full sun and not tight against a building or fence. Keep them weeded. If you spot the dreaded orange spots, cut off the affected leaves and bag them. The spores on the leaves will overwinter and be ready to infect your hollyhocks next spring.
Most hollyhocks are bi-annual, that is they grow a rosette of leaves this year. Next year, that rosette will send up a stalk and flower. If you see any rosette affected with rust, dig it up and bag it. This will at least reduce the amount of rust you will be forced to deal with next summer.
If you can’t get rid of the rust and can’t hide the plant behind a shorter plant, start dusting the tops and undersides of the leaves with a micronized form of sulfur every week to 10 days to protect new growth. Never apply if temps are below 50 or above 85. It may kill the plant you are attempting to cure.
Some garden catalogs sell hollyhocks that are supposed to be rust resistant. If you must have hollyhocks, they are worth a try. Russian a rugose that is a true perennial. You can only get it in a lemon yellow. Fig leaved hollyhock leaves are grayish and look like, surprise, fig leaves. Happy Light Mix produces large single blooms in white, pink, red, yellow and purple. While the old-fashioned cottage hollyhocks have more colors and are often doubled, Butterflies and hummingbirds prefer single flowers.
Maybe you should just dig the whole batch up and plant tall plants that aren’t so high maintenance.
Check that your mulch isn’t getting thin, add as needed. Watch for squash borer. The moths are already laying eggs on the stems. Blossom end rot on tomatoes is caused by unrevenging watering. Mulch around them to prevent water splashing on the plant leading to fungal diseases. Keep cool.
