I have always enjoyed visiting libraries in other cities, in addition to frequenting my public library of course. And no, I’m not just saying that because I’m a librarian. When I lived abroad a few years ago, one of the first things I did was get a library card in the little town where I was living. Because of that decision, I felt like I always had a place where I belonged — even if I wasn’t home in Minnesota. All libraries may have their preferred way of displaying books, movies, music and the services they offer may differ from one another, but I believe the heart of a library remains the same. No matter what library I visit, there is always a wide variety of information and resources made accessible to the public as well as a safe place that is free for people to use. For me, libraries feel a lot like home because of the welcoming and peaceful environment they provide to everyone.
Recently, I have been having a wonderful vacation in Europe. More specifically, Germany and Austria. While traveling through Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Friedrichshafen, Frankfurt and Innsbruck, I have seen many incredible sights like the Berlin Wall, Brandenburg Gate, Museum Island, Neuschwanstein Castle, the Marienplatz and many beautiful mountains. In addition to these historical (and natural) sights, I have also managed to squeeze in visits to three public libraries. Even though most of the signage and books were in German, I still felt like I was home. I knew I had a free, safe building to visit with wifi access and most importantly, free access to public restrooms. If you have ever visited Europe, you know how important this is!
How different are public libraries in Germany and Austria from libraries in the USA? As it turns out, not that different! The main differences I observed involved services provided, use of space, and materials offered. As a children’s librarian, I was most interested in the children’s sections in each library. While the libraries did have designated children’s areas, unfortunately I was only able to visit two because the public library in Berlin closed its children’s section two hours before the library itself closed. The Innsbruck library had cute reading nooks built into the walls where kids could sit and read as well as large pillows that could be moved around and sat on in the children’s area. The Friedrichshafen library had a wooden boat that contained book bins around the outside and offered an area inside for children to sit and read.
Familiar services I observed were access to public computers, printing availability, a reference desk and an area where items could be checked out by patrons. There appeared to be a lack of children’s programming with only one library offering “Reading Lessons” where children ages four and over could attend and listen to stories. Each library had at least two floors, if not three, compared to our one level at the Fergus library. Most of the bookshelves were organized in rows, with the exception of one library having a few sections arranged a bit like a maze. All of the libraries contained the expected books, movies, DVDs and CDs, as well as puzzles and games. I did not see unique items such as cake pans, bikes, or sporting equipment available for check out.
Overall, the libraries I visited had some aspects I liked and some I did not. The children’s sections in each library were small and none of the libraries contained areas for kids to play, something I value and appreciate in our library in Fergus Falls. However, visiting these libraries brought me joy and a sense of home even with being thousands of miles away. The next time you travel, consider finding a public library to step inside and explore. Then, make sure to stop by the Fergus library and find me. I’d love to hear about your experiences!
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
