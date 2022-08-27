Purchase Access

I have always enjoyed visiting libraries in other cities, in addition to frequenting my public library of course. And no, I’m not just saying that because I’m a librarian. When I lived abroad a few years ago, one of the first things I did was get a library card in the little town where I was living. Because of that decision, I felt like I always had a place where I belonged — even if I wasn’t home in Minnesota. All libraries may have their preferred way of displaying books, movies, music and the services they offer may differ from one another, but I believe the heart of a library remains the same. No matter what library I visit, there is always a wide variety of information and resources made accessible to the public as well as a safe place that is free for people to use. For me, libraries feel a lot like home because of the welcoming and peaceful environment they provide to everyone.



