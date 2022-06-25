I became fascinated with houseplants during the pandemic. I was inspired by the library’s bountiful plant collection. We have been lucky enough to receive many beautiful donated houseplants when they outgrew their original homes. Have you seen our two six-foot-tall snake plants? There’s also the gorgeous three-foot-tall jade and a cactus that was passed on to us after spending multiple generations with a family. Looking around the library, I realized how relaxing it was to be surrounded by greenery and I wanted to extend this effect into my home. And so I became a plant parent.
One of my favorite books about houseplants is “How Not to Kill Your Houseplant: Survival Tips for the Horticulturally Challenged” by Veronica Peerless. This book gives you all of the basic knowledge you need to care for the most popular houseplants, such as light and water requirements, and as a bonus it troubleshoots common problems experienced with each plant. I love this book so much that it has earned a permanent place on my bookshelf. I like to bring it with me when I go plant shopping to make sure that I have the right environment for the plant I’m scoping out. It includes my favorite plants, such as the Fiddle-Leaf Fig, String of Pearls and Hearts on a String, Spider Plant and more. Perhaps I should have read the description of the Maidenhair Fern more closely; mine dried up and died suddenly last week. Maybe I accidentally skipped watering it? Ferns can be tricky to keep inside.
A fun book for houseplant inspiration is “Wild at Home: How to Style and Care for Beautiful Plants by Hilton Carter.” Carter has filled his house and office to the brim with plants. This full-color coffee-table book is packed with photos as well as tips from Carter about making your space into more of a jungle.
Another great book about transforming your space with plants is “Your Well-Being Garden: How to Make Your Garden Good for You” by DK Publishing. This book details how to improve your well-being through surrounding yourself with plants, both inside and out. There are ideas in here that I hadn’t considered before, like using plants in your yard for soundproofing, the benefits of scent and making a secluded space for mindfulness.
A book that even knowledgeable plant lovers can learn from is “Around the World in 80 Plants” by Jonathan Drori, illustrated by Lucille Clerc. This is a lushly illustrated book. Each plant gets one-two pages including a history of the plant as well as fascinating facts. This is a great book to pick up when you have just a little bit of time to read, although, like me, you may have a tough time putting it down.
I’d like to read “The Botany of Desire: a Plant’s-Eye View of the World” by Michael Pollan. I’ve read Pollan’s “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals” and I love his sense of humor and the style in which he presents information. I find his writing easy and enjoyable to read. In “The Botany of Desire,” he looks at how people and domesticated plants have formed mutually beneficial relationships.
A novel related to this topic that I would like to read is “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. Wilson follows multiple generations of a Dakota family through their relationships to each other and seeds.
I’m currently reading “Paradise Under Glass: An Amateur Creates a Conservatory Garden” by Ruth Kassinger. This humorous memoir is about how Kassinger accidentally fell in love with houseplants. I see myself in her descriptions of trips to her local gardening store and in her quest to create ideal growing conditions in her historic Maryland house. So far it is delightful.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.