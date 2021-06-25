Gardeners are well aware of what various bugs eat but not necessarily how they do it. If you want to understand your enemy, you need to know how they eat. We will be dealing with herbivorous invertebrates. How’s that for a mouthful? This excludes some insects like flies that “sponge” their food and butterflies and moths that siphon their food. While flies may bug the snot out of us, they don’t bother the garden. Some of them may even be among the “good guys” as they can be pollinators. We are discussing bugs that chew, phloem feeders and cell feeders. This is an introduction to the mechanisms for the most “feared” pests of the home and garden.
Chewers. This includes caterpillars, beetles, fungus gnats and grasshoppers or locusts. This group chews up plant tissues similar to the way we do. We use our teeth to rip, tear and crush the food to be small enough to go down our throats. They chew up plant tissues with their jaws (mandibles), crush it and shove it in to be digested.
Caterpillars are the larvae of moths and butterflies. They can easily snip plants off at the ground in the case of cutworms. Some cut odd-shaped holes in leaves like the cabbage loopers and hornworms. Codling moth larvae bore through fruit and leaf miners carve weird, pale lines though leaves.
Beetles cause damage both as larvae and adults. Grubs that kill the grass grow up to be June bugs or Japanese beetles. Japanese beetles skeletonize leaves of your favorite plants. Some beetles and their larvae damage or outright kill trees by boring through them. The elm bark beetle transmits Dutch elm disease as it chews through your elms, as does the ash borer. The mouth parts of beetles point forward from it’s head.
Fungus gnats will drive you nuts! They are too small to swat but can swarm around an overwatered plant and get in your face. You need to dump the plant out, wash off all the soil and repot in fresh soil (in a pot with a drainage hole in it). If you are using the same pot, scrub it well. The larvae of the gnat feed on young roots and can damage your plant.
Grasshoppers and locusts are famous for clouds of them descending and devouring whole fields. They have no larvae stage. They start out as baby hoppers with powerful teeth, ready to feed.
Phloem feeders: poke their feeding tube (stylet) directly into soft tissues the plant uses to move liquid food around. They then can suck up nutrient-rich fluids the plant has made. White flies, scale, aphids and mealybugs are closely related to each other. They can actually kill a house plant and some garden plants are especially susceptible to certain species. Leafhoppers are accurately called bugs while the other “suckers” are insects. They all are killers.
Cell feeders: Mites and thrips either poke a hole in a leaf or rasp one in individual cells on a leaf and either suck up the juice from inside the cell or suck it up as it seeps from the cell. Thrips are lopsided. They have a left mandible used to scrape into cells but no right one. Mites aren’t really insects, they are mor closely related to spiders. Most of them don’t even eat plants but the ones that do can really be a hassle.
Many insects are really helpful in the garden. Make war only on the bad guys.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
