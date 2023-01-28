One thing I’m doing this year is “reading first”. I’m using the “read first” motto to prioritize reading. I realized that the last few years, chores like laundry and cleaning up the house had taken over my daytime reading and I wasn’t picking up a book until late in the evening. I’m determined to change this. I read online someone’s advice to read, even if it’s just for 10-15 minutes, before you do other tasks. So far this month, using this technique, I’ve read 15 books! In contrast, I read 10 books in January 2022. Reading is my passion and I love that I am making more time for it.



