I’ve noticed lately that I’ve been reading less. Online shopping and time on my phone have crept into my habits, eating up precious reading time. One of my goals for November is to put my phone in the other room and read more. As part of this, I have compiled some actionable tips to add more reading time into your life.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?