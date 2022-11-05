I’ve noticed lately that I’ve been reading less. Online shopping and time on my phone have crept into my habits, eating up precious reading time. One of my goals for November is to put my phone in the other room and read more. As part of this, I have compiled some actionable tips to add more reading time into your life.
Surround yourself with books. Always have a stack of appealing books to read next. Buy used (thriftbooks.com is one source), stop by your local indie bookstore or check out a big stack of books from the library. During my recent trip to Duluth for the Minnesota Library Association Conference, I visited The Bookstore at Fitger’s. They had a display by the front desk of atmospheric fall reads, including “Her Majesty’s Royal Coven” by Juno Dawson. This is the first book in a fantasy trilogy about a group of childhood friends who are also witches. Labeled with a “staff favorite” sticker, this seemed like the perfect fall pick. It is currently sitting on top of my bookshelf, ready for when I finish my current read.
Set a regular time of the week or month that you go to the library. While you’re here, you can pick up the latest issue of BookPage, a monthly publication the Friends of the Library make available for free. BookPage includes author interviews, reviews, and book lists. November’s issue has a holiday gift guide. My current read is a book that I requested through Minnesota’s interlibrary loan system, MNLINK. “Once More with Chutzpah” by Haley Neil is a young adult book about 18-year-old Tally. Tally and her twin brother, Max, are going on a temple exchange trip to Israel, which Tally hopes will encourage her brother to get back to his former gregarious self. Max hasn’t been the same since a car crash six months previously, and in addition to worrying about her brother, Tally struggles with her own mental health and identity. Your local library is a wonderful, free way to feed your reading habits. If you don’t read the books, it’s okay; just return them and check out a new stack!
Read about books. BookTube, BookStagram and Facebook groups provide great places to learn about interesting books. BookTube is the name for bookish content on YouTube, just as BookStagram is people posting about books on Instagram. Currently I am leaning into the cozy season, and I like to look up “fall reading” or “winter reading” on YouTube to get ideas for what I may want to read when the temperatures drop. Podcasts about books can also give you reading suggestions. “What Should I Read Next’’ is a great one to start with. BookWomen is a charming magazine now published quarterly. It was created, and is still run, by two Minnesota women who have worked together in the world of books and reading for 50 years. Reading an issue of BookWomen is like discussing books with a good friend. I always discover titles that I can’t wait to get my hands on. In the latest issue, founder Glenda Martin recommended “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. “The Seed Keeper” is a novel about generations of Dakota women and their sacrifices to preserve what matters most. A friend told me that it was her book club’s favorite selection from the past few years, so I am waiting for an opportunity to read it with my book club.
That being said, joining a book club is a great way to encourage reading. You can join one of the library’s book clubs (bit.ly/ffplbookclub), start one with friends, or find a group online. With the rise of Zoom, book clubs are more accessible than ever. During 2020 I attended a Jane Austen book club online. The library’s book club had a near-record turnout in September when we discussed the WWII historical novel “Code Name Helene” by Ariel Lawhon.
The next time you’re in the library, I’d love to talk books with you.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.