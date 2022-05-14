Bunkey has had problems with getting his rows straight. No matter how straight he thought he was hoeing a row, they ended up crooked. They usually looked like a stepped-on snake. Often, he would plant one seed over another if he forgot where he had stopped the day before. He just needed new tools. He needed to buy or “liberate” from his farm friend: a bundle of electric fence posts, a bag of insulators and either some strong string or woven electric fence wire. Here is how to use these tools.
First, you will need to know if you are going to till between the rows or mulch them. If you are going to till, lay a post beside the tiller, add six inches and put an insulator on the post for that width. If mulching, use the width of an open newspaper plus six inches. Now using that post for a measure, plant posts on each side of the garden with a string between them and tie the string to the insulators. The string should be tight. If you stop in the middle of a row, tie a string to the end of your planting so you don’t over plant. Vine crops will need more room so plant them with an empty row on either side of them. Do the same if you let your tomatoes sprawl. Leave these in place until you see the rows in case you need to replant.
There is an easy way to plant corn, peas, onion sets or other large seeds. If you can get on your knees and get up again without a front-end loader. Instead of digging a furrow, simply poke the seeds in with your finger then cover and pack the soil down with your hand. Bunkey was told that corn needed to be stepped on to grow properly (an old uncle’s tale?). If your neatly planted onions come up looking like you were either drunk or planted them in the dark, blame the crows. They seem to take joy in pulling onion sets out of the ground at least until they are up a ways.
If you can never find your carrots, the tiny seeds may have either blown out of the soil or not gotten close enough with the soil, or the soil was too dry to germinate them. Cover the row with a board. Peek under it every few days until you see germination and you can uncover them. If you hate to thin those pretty little carrots, plant radishes in the same row. As you pull the radishes, they automatically thin the carrots.
Remember that tomatoes and potatoes are cousins. Never follow one with the other. Plant your garden so a plant is in a different place for three years. This helps prevent soil borne diseases specific to a plant. Tomatoes are particularly susceptible to diseases in the soil.
If you grow cabbages, cauliflower, or broccoli and don’t care for the protein of cabbage worms in your dish, cut the toe and leg off a pair of pantihose. Tie the toe in a knot. Now slide the leg over the forming head of the plant. Tie the sock to the stem with a piece of elastic so it will grow with the plant. When you harvest, put the sock back on the stem as the cabbage family has a happy trick of sprouting new babies around the edge of the stem.
Marking rows like this is extra work in the spring but it is worth it. Happy gardening, if it ever gets warm enough.
Bev Johnson M.G.