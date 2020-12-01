Dear Santa … it’s been a pretty crazy year so me and my shelter friends have a really long list of wishes. We think everyone, except for a few squirrels, would agree that we are very good dogs and cats. First and foremost, we wish for the humans to treat the animals of the world with kindness and gentleness. We really want the two-leggeds to understand that the main goal of the four-leggeds is to please their humans and love them unconditionally and that’s what we wish for in return.
Dogs learned a long time ago that “it is better to give than receive.” (can’t totally speak for the cats on that one!) We also want to have a warm couch or bed to snuggle on (it’s way too cold and lonely for us outdoors these days). We’d like clean bowls filled with fresh water and kibble and oh, oh, oh, maybe one of those toys to take the stuffing out of. But most of all, we just really wish for all of the adoptable fur babies in the world to find forever homes and they can only do that if the humans will please come to meet us and rescue us. Most of all, please stop buying animals from online breeders and pet stores.
If the time isn’t right to bring us home, then maybe the humans could deliver some much-needed supplies to the Humane Society in Fergus Falls. It’s become obvious to us that we use a lot of paper towels and never seem to have enough of them. We also need laundry detergent, bleach, both 39- and 13-gallon garbage bags, hand soap, medium/large dog leashes and collars, treats, treats and more treats. Did we mention treats? A fella's gotta stay nourished, ya know? And when the winter days get long for us, we are especially grateful for chew toys, bones, balls and other things that help keep us busy! From the bottom of our paws, we thank you for anything you can load in your sleigh and drop down our chimney!
And maybe in the coming year, you could consider putting me and my friends into your budget. It’s easy to set up a recurring monthly donation via our website at www.humanesocietyotc.org.
Lastly, we have one more important bit of Christmas cheer to bark at the humans. Watch our Facebook page to find out how you can win a very special Christmas basket filled with all sorts of good things. It’s our way of saying happy “Pawlidays” from all of us at the HSOTC, 1933 W. Fir Ave., Fergus Falls. Kristi Lausch is a member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County Board of Directors.
