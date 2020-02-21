Finding apartments is an interesting exercise in patience, frustration and despair. After college, I lived in an apartment in St. Cloud that my boyfriend at the time found, so I didn’t really need to do much of my own searching.
My first real apartment hunting excursion was in Shanghai. I moved there for grad school in 2015 and while the school I worked at offered dorms to teachers, I was bringing along the aforementioned boyfriend and that meant I was on my own to find housing. I rented an AirBNB for a couple of days and hoped that would be enough to find a place.
I started by looking for places online but it quickly became clear that many of the listings were fake. The property manager would instead take you to see other, worse places — the online listing was just bait. I learned that the best way to find a place was to go to the neighborhood where you wanted to live and find a property management place nearby (they’re everywhere) and the people there will show you what’s available nearby. If you don’t like what they show you, you can literally walk half a block to the next property management place and ask them.
So I did manage to find a place in the couple of days I had allotted myself and it wasn’t too bad. The next problem was paying for it. Affording apartments is no easy task. In China, they frequently ask for three month’s rent at a time, so upfront you might be paying three month’s rent plus deposit.
It’s not like the U.S. is that much better, though. I’d argue it’s even harder because people were more lax about dogs in China and I didn’t have to pay pet deposits or pay extra or each month, and I wasn’t blocked from certain apartments because I had a dog. Here, some of the places I’ve looked at have a $500 pet deposit, plus regular deposit of $590, plus first month’s rent of $590.
Other places increase your monthly rent $25 a month, plus a pet deposit. Whatever route you decide to go, you’ll be paying around $1,500 just to move in, not including any other expenses associated with moving like renting a truck or hiring movers. It’s a huge mountain to overcome on top of the normal stresses that come with packing and moving.
I’m thinking about it now because the place where I’m currently living raised my rent $70 a month and I can’t afford it. It’s not that nice of a place to begin with, we get occasional visits from the police and have had at least two different pest infestations over the last year, so a rent hike was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.
It was also mildly amusing to me when I came back from an apartment showing and my coworker asked me if I liked it and I said yes, and he asked me if I signed on it. I said no, because I still had some others I planned to look at, and he said looking for housing seems to have changed since he was a kid.
There’s just too many variables to consider, though, and price is only one of them. There’s location, of course, and size, amenities, cost of utilities and neighbors, and a lot of small things I forget about like if there’s air conditioning and plenty of convenient outlets.
Anyway, I plan to move at the end of March/beginning of April and I hope it all goes smoothly, but the stress gnaws at my already overwrought mind, coupled with the question, “Did I choose the right place?” I hope I do, and I hope I don’t have to do this dance again any time soon.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle Editor for The Daily Journal.
