There was a time when I would walk past the shelves filled with cozy mystery paperbacks and balk at titles such as “The Rocky Road to Ruin” (an Ice Cream Shop mystery by Meri Allen) or “Dead, Bath, and Beyond” (a Victoria Square mystery by Lorraine Bartlett and Laurie Cass). Don’t get me wrong — I like a good pun or play on words as much as the next librarian, but I definitely didn’t think these kinds of books were for me. I’ve always preferred my mysteries to be dark, psychological thrillers. Unputdownable page-turners. Enter “Murder at an Irish Christmas,” the first cozy mystery that I accidentally read. During the holiday season of 2020, I found myself in a reading slump. My typical go-to suspenseful mysteries seemed unappealing. We were in a pandemic. I was recently divorced. My anxiety was making it hard to sleep at night. The idea of reading twisted tales and gory stories didn’t sound as “fun” as it once did.
On an early December morning I found myself browsing Hoopla, one of the library’s digital book services. Its homepage featured a collection of holiday books recommended for winter reading. One title in particular caught my eye. The cover of “Murder at an Irish Christmas” features a quaint Irish shop set again a dim, snowy sky. Garlands of evergreen and twinkle lights adorn the windows and doors and the inside of the building is aglow in soft, warm light. The two red doors are opened, just a crack, as if inviting the reader to come in and take a look around. And so I did. The idea of trying a Christmas book to help get me in the holiday spirit was tempting and the word “murder” in the title was intriguing. I decided to download the audio version (most of my “reads” are “listens” these days) and saw, to my initial disappointment, that this offering was the latest in the Irish Village Mystery series by Carlene O’Connor. It was the sixth book! You can imagine the horror I felt when faced with the idea of starting a series six books in. What sensible librarian would consider that to be an option? Would I be missing an important backstory? Would I understand the characters' interactions and intent without having the knowledge of the five stories that came before? But I cast aside my practical reasoning and hit the download button before I could talk myself out of it. I wanted to start a book that day, the timing was right for a Christmas tale, and, afterall, there was “murder” in the title.
Well, no spoiler alert here — I absolutely loved it. The main character of the Irish Village Mysteries is Siobhán O’Sullivan, the red-headed proprietor of Naomi’s Bistro in the small town of Kilbane, County Cork, Ireland. Siobhán, along with her five siblings, help run the family cafe. And solve murders. Narrated by Irish voice actor Caroline Lennon, the audiobooks are a pure joy to listen to. The Irish lilt and cheeky tone make for a delightful aural experience while O’Connor’s writing is witty and charming. After I finished it I began looking up information on the rest of the series. I was quite surprised when I discovered that the book I had just devoured with my ears was a cozy mystery. I thought it was just a mystery that wasn’t as gruesome or disturbing as I normally would read. I said to myself, “But I don’t read cozy mysteries,” and, remembering all the times this story made me smile, laugh, and want to keep listening to discover the killer’s identity, I immediately borrowed the first title in the series and didn’t stop until I had read them all.
Reading habits and interests change and evolve and I am happy to report that I am enjoying gripping thrillers once again. I currently have the latest release, “56 Days,” by Catherine Ryan Howard on my nightstand. Set during a pandemic lockdown, this murder mystery poses the question, “Can COVID-19 present the opportunity to commit the perfect crime?” But cozy mystery lovers have no fear — I have added these gems to my reading repertoire. I started another series by O’Connor called “Home to Ireland” and have just discovered the Hannah Swensen series (set in Minnesota) by the prolific Joanne Fluke. It thrills me that cozies have nestled a way into my life. They are a great escape from the harsh realities of the real world and the world of thriller fiction.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
