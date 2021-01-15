Now that we are a couple of weeks into 2021, I have to make a confession: I have a planner problem. I don’t say “problem” in a bad way, though; in fact, I rather like my addiction to my day planner!
I think I was handed my first planner back in junior high. It was a small, student planner that everyone was given to help keep our homework organized. The cover was ugly, so I promptly recovered it with stickers and drawings. I vividly recall the majority of the male population of my class tossing their planners into their lockers, never to be seen again … until one of the girls wanted a new one, at which point they would happily search their locker to turn it over. After two years of being provided with a student planner I had to provide my own; something that was sometimes done and sometimes wasn’t. I can honestly say that the years I had a student planner were the years I stayed the most focused and organized.
The impact and assistance of using a planner carried beyond my school days, and more years than not, I purchased at least one planner to help keep me organized. There were years in which I tried to do the digital thing on my cellphone, or where I tried to design and print my own planner, but those attempts ended in failure and I found myself waiting for July, when the new planners were released for those who didn’t start up in January.
The last few years have fed into my planner problem, which has extended into the realms of calendars now, too. In 2017 I purchased a Carpe Diem brand planner at Barnes and Noble. It was a smaller, rose-gold, binder-style planner that you could purchase refills for each year. I used that planner for the entirety of 2017 and 2018 before I outgrew it, in the sense that I simply couldn’t fit everything I needed into the planner. I dabbled with using my phone again, but ended up grabbing a clearance planner in 2019 to finish out the year, though it didn’t meet my needs and fueled my desire to find “the perfect planner.”
In 2020 I ended up “trying” way more planners than I care to admit! I ended up with two five-year monthly planners entirely by accident! I still use one to jot down major occurrences or future plans, but the second one must have ended up in the trash after attempting to use it as a day planner for a month or two and giving up. I ordered a cute teal planner with gold foil pineapples on it, but didn’t realize that it was another monthly planner, so that one didn’t even get used before I gave it away and found an actual day planner, then another, and another … I tried a multitude of different layouts, styles, and sizes until I finally found one around June that I loved! I landed on Happy Planner, which I purchased at Walmart. It was larger in size and had both monthly and weekly layouts. It had enough space to get my life organized on paper, both professionally and personally. It also had a sturdy, cheerful, yellow-striped cover, which was quite appealing! I donned my collection of felt-tipped marker pens and got to work, color coding and getting everything all written down. I perfected my system and it worked wonderfully ... until it didn’t. Near the end of 2020 I realized that, due to life changes (and hockey practice), my Happy Planner, which had easily been my favorite planner of all time, was no longer large enough to keep me all organized and in one place. I was so sad!
Enter my good friend, Heather (not me, another Heather). Heather is quite possibly a bigger planner nerd than myself! She introduced me to Plum Paper, a company that does customizable planners with multiple sizes, formats, layouts and a variety of customizable features and inclusions. It was planner love at first sight! I probably spent a good two hours building my perfect planner and after I placed my order, I spent every day until it arrived determining how I was going to use it going forward. Heather also introduced me to the world of planner stickers, which I had done a wonderful job in avoiding until she sucked me in. My Christmas was filled with new pens, planner stickers, and other doodads and whatchamacallits to use in my planner. Once it arrived and I began using it, I loved it even more. I think I have finally found planner peace!
In addition to my wonderful day planner, and the five-year planner I mentioned before, I have a multitude of calendars because, well, I still need them! At work I have a standard monthly calendar hanging next to my desk as well as a weekly desk planner to keep my work tasks organized in more detail than how I track them in my day planner. I also have one of those dry-erase magnetic calendars on the side of the kitchen fridge to keep family events organized, another dry-erase calendar specifically for the kids, a wall calendar in my home office space, and a wall calendar in my husband’s workshop. I kid you not, we use them all and they all serve important purposes!
So, as you can now clearly see, I have a planner problem! I would love to hear from my fellow planner addicts! What planner do you use? Why do you love it? What are your favorite tips and tricks? Drop me a line at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
