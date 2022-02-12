February is known for Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, Presidents’ Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day, the Winter Olympics and being the shortest month of the year. While each of these holidays and events is wonderful, I enjoy February for a different reason. In the education and literary world, February is celebrated as “I Love to Read Month.” An entire month devoted to all things reading? Sign me up! One way Fergus Falls Public Library chooses to celebrate is by offering a winter reading program called “Sweet Reads.” This program is for all ages and those who finish can choose a “sweet treat” of a mug or book paired with a hot chocolate packet. Mugs have been donated to the library and include a limited quantity of custom-made “I ;3 Fergus Falls Public Library” mugs donated by Jim Bjork of Northern Exposure Pottery. Register at the library or online at bit.ly/sweetreads2022 to participate in this month-long challenge celebrating reading!
Working in a library means I get to see what items others are checking out to read, watch or use. One of my favorite library tasks is to complete the “pick list” because it feels like I am participating in a scavenger hunt. Each day, we generate a list of items patrons have put on hold via our online catalog. Staff then look for (and most always find) the items among the stacks before processing the requests and notifying patrons their items are ready. I often add titles to my reading list based on what others are requesting. The downside is this list keeps increasing as I simply cannot keep up with all the wonderful books there are to read! Popular authors patrons request include James Patterson, Kristin Hannah, Louise Penny and Tracie Peterson for adults while Dav Pilkey, Erin Hunter, Rick Riordan and Tui Sutherland are a hit with the younger crowd. Television series such as “Yellowstone,” “NCIS” or “Blue Bloods” get checked out frequently along with superhero films, any Paw Patrol movie and newly added DVDs.
This begs the question: What are the most popular books and movies at the Fergus Falls Public Library? As you can imagine, there is quite a large amount of data to consider when answering this inquiry. In order to narrow the search to a more manageable range, I decided to limit the results to items added only between 2019 and 2022. Without further ado, here are the top books, movies and television shows the Fergus Falls community has enjoyed over the past three years.
Children’s Top Movies and Books: DVDs include “Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups,” “Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis” and “Paw Patrol: Marshall and Chase on the Case!” Picture books include “Dragons Eat Noodles on Tuesdays” by Jon Stahl, “Walrus in the Bathtub” by Deborah Underwood and “How to Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace. Nonfiction titles include “Bet You Didn’t Know: Fascinating, Far-out, Fun-tastic Facts!” by National Geographic Kids, “Weird but True! USA” by National Geographic Kids and “Guinness World Records 2020” by Guinness World Records.
Adult Top Movies, Shows and Books: DVDs include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Captain Marvel” and “The Mule.” TV series include seasons one and two of “Yellowstone” and season one of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Fiction books include “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson and “Redemption” by David Baldacci. Nonfiction titles include “Cozy White Cottage: 100 Ways to Love the Feeling of Being Home” by Liz Galvan, “The Prairie Homestead Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Heritage Cooking in Any Kitchen” by Jill Winger and “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.
Bonus titles: The top young adult book was “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott and the top large print book was “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci. The top western was “Cutthroats” by William W. Johnstone while the top mystery book was “Bloody Genius” by John Sanford.
Have you been inspired to freshen up your personal reading and movie watching lists? I know I have! Stop by the library and “help your shelf” to our wonderful collection. We love supporting our community of readers.