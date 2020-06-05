Earlier this week I think I reached an anxiety event horizon where, at this point, nothing can make me any more anxious than my daily baseline. I had only recently “recovered” from the stress of the pandemic, I was finally sleeping through the night and was able to get up at my alarm instead of snoozing it for an hour. Now I’m back to waking up with panic attacks and having trouble getting out of bed.
I went to college in St. Paul and it’s been jarring to watch videos of neighborhoods and communities I was a part of burning, in the same way it was jarring to see so many closed and empty businesses during COVID-19 (which, I want to remind you, is still raging on despite the reopenings). Not that I have any attachment to the buildings, they can be rebuilt, it’s just an emotional reaction to witnessing destruction, which is probably the point of doing it. Regardless of who set them or why, though, it’s a perfect visual metaphor for the anger of the black community, of the violence they have had to endure for centuries in this country, the violence they are being met with now for trying to speak out. If you did not understand or see their fear and their trauma and their outrage before, maybe now you do. I hope you do, and I hope you do not forget.
We had a vigil for George Floyd here in Fergus Falls and I’m proud of the community for coming together to do that. I’m proud to see my friends donating to causes and lifting the voices of our black friends, community members and activists. Why did it take so much bloodshed for that to happen, though? How many of them will keep up that support once the protests have ended?
On Facebook, I noticed some people I follow who had previously positioned themselves as political analysts of a sort were suddenly so quiet this week. I made a post saying, “Some friends who are normally so vocal politically are staying real quiet these days. I see you.” I got a few comments from people asking, “Do you mean me?” No, I didn’t, I had a couple of specific people in mind, but why do you ask? Why did you think I meant you? Maybe I did mean you, after all.
I know not everyone has the privilege of being able to be vocal about this, for some people being politically active can threaten their jobs. There are still things you can do, though, and there are things you should do — always, not just when these issues are on the news. The first of course is education. I was lucky enough to have a high school teacher push us to read books by black authors. I was also lucky enough to take some American studies courses in college that focus on race. Education is a journey, though, not a destination, you can’t read a book or watch a few documentaries and say, “I’ve done my part.” Read, listen, watch, make it a habit, make it second nature.
This is a time to be hearing black voices but that doesn’t mean everyone else should be silent. White people and people of color that can pass as white often get caught in spaces where certain people feel safe being racist or showing their ignorance and those are the places we should be speaking up. It’s difficult, it could lead to ending friendships or straining relationships with family, but that’s where our voices should be.
“You guys pull the strings that close schools, you guys throw the bombs that keep our kids restricted to the ghetto, you guys write up the restrictive covenants that keeps us out of houses,” said state senator, Ernie Chambers of Omaha in the 1966 documentary “A Time for Burning.” “So it’s up to you to talk to your brothers and your sisters and persuade them that they have a responsibility.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.