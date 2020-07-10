Growing up my sister started decorating cakes when she was 13. Any event, any reason, she would make and decorate a cake. Of course, this means that as the younger sister I got to lick the frosting bowl.
After several years of taste testing, I realized that I did not like traditional frosting. In fact, at about age 15 I decided that the only cake worth having for one’s birthday was an ice cream cake.
Between my sister and mom, they made most of my birthday cakes. They would have layers of ice cream or cake and ice cream to make the cake and then finally top it with whip cream for frosting. With a homemade ice cream cake, I could always have my favorite flavors on my birthday. I have to be honest, I miss those cakes.
In recent years, we would buy an ice cream cake….however, not this year. This year I am going back to the homemade ice cream cake of my past, but with a new twist, the ice cream log roll cake.
Ice Cream Log Roll Cake
Ingredients
• Nonstick cooking spray.
• 6 large eggs.
• 1 cup sugar.
• 2 tbsp oil.
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• ½ cup all-purpose flour
• ½ cup cocoa powder
• 2 tsp baking powder
• ¼ tsp salt.
• ½ gallon of your favorite ice cream.
• 2 cups milk chocolate chips.
• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips.
• 1 tbsp butter.
• 1 3/4 cups to 2 cups heavy whipping cream.
• Parchment paper.
Directions
• Prep your jelly roll pan by cutting a piece of parchment paper the size of your pan and then spray it with nonstick cooking spray. Note: Don’t go too big with the pan, stick with a pan about 10-by-15 or your cake will end up being too thin.
• Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Set aside. Note: I prefer to run the dry ingredients through a sifter to get out all the clumps. (Trust me, you get a better cake that way.)
• In a large bowl, beat eggs with a whisk until a pale yellow.
• Next, add in sugar, oil, and vanilla. Mix until blended.
• Add in flour mixture and mix together with a rubber scraper.
• Pour batter into prepped jelly roll pan.
• Tap the pan to remove excess bubbles in the batter.
• Bake at 350 degrees for 11 to 12 minutes.
• While your cake is baking, it is time to prep for the cooling process. Take a clean kitchen towel and sprinkle it with cocoa powder to help prevent the cake from sticking to your towel.
• Once you pull the cake from the oven, take a knife and score the edges of the pan to loosen the cake from the pan.
• Next, flip the pan over on top of the prepared kitchen towel.
• Roll cake (and towel) into a roll and then refrigerate for 45 minutes to 1 ½ hours.
• Pull ice cream out of freezer 5 to 10 minutes prior to removing cake from refrigerator.
• Remove cake from fridge and unroll it. You will notice a curl to the cake and that is OK.
• Add ice cream to the top of the cake, starting with the curled cake edge. I recommend adding about a one-inch thick layer of ice cream.
• Once you are done adding the ice cream, tightly reroll your cake without the kitchen towel.
• Place log cake roll in a clean pan and cover with plastic wrap for four hours; however, I prefer overnight.
• Before removing your log cake from the freezer, start your topping prep.
• Combine chocolate chips, butter, and cream in a double boiler or heat in a microwave.
• Stir until thoroughly mixed and then let it cool a bit.
• Take cake out of freezer and place on a cooling rack. Place cooling rack on a pan, to catch the excess topping while you are pouring it over the cake.
• Evenly pour topping onto the cake. Note: If you have any topping remaining, you can save it and serve it with the cake as additional topping.
• Chill for 30 minutes, then serve.
