Have you ever wondered what the experts at the University Extension actually do? One thing they did was a study of buckthorn to see how it spread so rapidly. They did a study of the birds who ate buckthorn berries. The berries have a strong laxative chemical in them. The study boggles the mind because they had to track the birds after they had eaten the berries to see how far they flew before they expelled the berry. Maybe they painted the berries with fluorescent paint. At any rate, the birds got only 1/3 of a mile from the tree before they got a bellyache. Now why was this an important study you ask. Because buckthorn is not a native tree. It was imported because it makes a very attractive hedge and the thorns keep out the wandering cats, dogs and sugar borrowing neighbors. The problem comes with the loose bowelled birds. They spread the already fertilized seeds of this invasive shrub. It is so invasive it will eventually crowd out our native shrubs and small trees.
This shrub is easily identified this time of year as it probably is the only small tree that still has green leaves. The tree is small and oval shaped as are the small shiny leaves and black berries. They are also very difficult to get rid of as you don’t usually find just one.
One way to get rid of them is by goats. They love the leaves. As they are shallow rooted, they are relatively easy to pull out, especially if the soil is wet. Or you can cut them down and paint the stump with a strong brush killer. Full strength, right out of the bottle, no water added. In the fall, spray them as long as the leaves are green. Green leaves indicate they are still sending food to the roots. Spray them again in the spring if they are still alive. They are very difficult to kill.
The Extension Horticulturists have some warning for the crazy people who plant grasses in their flowerbeds. Bunkey has been trying to get rid of grass in his flower beds for years. The warning is to be very careful of unnamed cultivars. If it is just called miscanthus, it could be M. sacchariflours. This one has rhizomes similar to quack grass and is just as hard to eradicate. Some cultivars have escaped and become naturalized in North Carolina. So why should we care about southern growing weather? Well, some grasses once thought to be non-hardy have grown quite well in Morris and Crookston research and Outreach centers. Look for escapees in your garden and along wooded or native prairie areas. It loves wet sunny locations. Dig it or spray it or we will soon be hip deep in another non-native plant.
Beware of any plant that has either Eurasian or Amur in its name. They are from the northern parts of Asia and just love our climate. They take off like a scalded cat and attempting to rein them in is like attempting to lasso an eel. Another stinker is Amur Maple. A delightful small tree that has red leaves in the fall and bright red clumps of seeds. It isn’t as invasive as buckthorn but it does spread and will overwhelm smaller native shrubs.
Be a good gardening neighbor, do your research before you plant nonnative trees, shrubs or plants. Remember, quack grass was introduced as pasture grass and dandelions as food. They aren’t From Here, as some people will say about anyone who hasn’t lived here for at least 50 years.
