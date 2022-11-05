Have you ever wondered what the experts at the University Extension actually do? One thing they did was a study of buckthorn to see how it spread so rapidly. They did a study of the birds who ate buckthorn berries. The berries have a strong laxative chemical in them. The study boggles the mind because they had to track the birds after they had eaten the berries to see how far they flew before they expelled the berry. Maybe they painted the berries with fluorescent paint. At any rate, the birds got only 1/3 of a mile from the tree before they got a bellyache. Now why was this an important study you ask. Because buckthorn is not a native tree. It was imported because it makes a very attractive hedge and the thorns keep out the wandering cats, dogs and sugar borrowing neighbors. The problem comes with the loose bowelled birds. They spread the already fertilized seeds of this invasive shrub. It is so invasive it will eventually crowd out our native shrubs and small trees.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?