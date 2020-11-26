Get in the holiday spirit this weekend with “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” the virtual concert tour from Minnesota locals Tonic Sol-fa and Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience. They’ve partnered with A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) to bring their holiday show digitally, especially for a Fergus Falls audience this Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for a pay-what-you-will cost.
The virtual show is “visiting” different cities throughout the winter and each show is tailored for those specific audiences. “They’ve been in the studio and have professionally done a lot of the concert, but for each venue, they were in Brainerd last week … each one of those places, like for us this coming Saturday evening, is specific to the town,” says Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA. “So along with the prerecorded holiday music that they’ve done, Shaun Johnson will be on live and you’ll be able to text and talk to him and ask questions, he’ll be on along with a few other band members talking to the people of Fergus Falls ... so it really is specific to Fergus Falls, A Center for the Arts and our region.”
Each venue also has a specific link at which tickets can be purchased. If tickets are purchased at that venue-specific link, for instance the Fergus Falls link, AC4TA gets 20% of every ticket sold.
In addition to helping AC4TA, proceeds from the tour also go toward the Children’s Music Fund, which helps children with chronic conditions or life-altering illnesses heal through music therapy.
The concert is an hour long and features video performances, special guests, new songs, tour merchandise and an interactive Q&A with Johnson. It will also continue to be available on on-demand for 48 hours after the event.
The band was here just this past summer, says Burgraff. “Shaun Johnson’s Big Band group was our first outdoor COVID concert and they performed in the parking lot at the Grey Duck,” he said.
They’ve also set a number of records throughout Minnesota, including most appearances at the Minnesota State Fair and biggest outdoor concert AC4TA has put on in Fergus Falls. “They still hold the record so far for the largest street concert that we’ve had, nearly 1,500 people out on Lincoln Avenue,” Burgraff said.
Tonic Sol-fa is an a capella group that has been performing for two decades and have won Emmy Awards for their arrangements and compositions. The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience has horns, strings, percussion and keyboard, as well as Johnson’s vocal jazz and swing.
“What a great way, honestly, to kick off the holiday season -- still full from turkey but not quite Christmas, and to hear all of these holiday wonderful songs, just puts everybody in the mood and we can start thinking about 2020 going away,” Burgraff says.
Tickets are limited to 200 but they’re still available. “There’s still time to buy tickets right up to showtime, but give yourself a little bit of time to make sure everything hooks up correctly,” Burgraff says. “If there’s any friends and supporters of Shaun Johnson Big Band and they want to call down to Georgia to family to say let’s watch this, anybody in the country can buy tickets.”
