Every once in a while, someone will come into the Extension office with a small vial or a piece of Scotch tape with “stuff’ on it. They swear they are getting bitten by something in their house. They describe these mystery insects as having many legs, the ability to change color, and when captured, the ability to disappear. They are sure that these bugs are infesting their clothing and furniture and that they attack for above, jumping from the ceiling unto the victim. They are quite upset and say that the bug must be rare because pest control companies can’t find the darn thing although they seem to infest the whole house.
These creatures don’t exist!!
People tend to blame every unexplained bump or itch on an insect or arthropod (think spider). It’s easy to incorrectly identify bugs as the cause of bite-like symptoms. Sometimes the belief that insects are the cause can be so powerful, that information from an entomologist or pest control tech fails to change the person’s mind. They may be so convinced of an insect infestation that they avoid family and friends for the fear of contaminating others. They may even sell their homes and move away to escape the imaginary insects.
Even though the person is sure that insects are responsible, the sample they bring into the office, usually on tape or in sticky traps contain only scabs, lint or miscellaneous debris. Or they may have a non-biting insect that is completely harmless to people.
While we may shake our heads and consider these people being several sandwiches short of a picnic, this is very real and frustrating to the individual. Psychologists call this condition Delusory parasitosis, a condition characterized by the unshakable belief that insect are attacking or living under the skin even though professionals have ruled out any possibility of insects. The person may have sores from scratching and trying to remove the imaginary creatures from the skin. This is very real to the person even though the bugs aren’t. However, before you call the guys with those wrap-around white coats, be sure that they don’t really have bugs.
They could have bedbug bugs. They are very small 3/16th of an inch long, round, reddish brown and wingless. If they are in the house they leave bloodspots on sheets and blankets and as they molt, they also leave a light colored “skin” around furniture. Fleas can bite too, usually on the lower legs and waist and jump off before you notice them. To detect fleas, walk around on your carpet with white socks on. The dark brown fleas will jump up on them to take a blood meal. They also live outside especially on sandy soil.
We had one case of bird mites. The person had a bird nest on his bedroom windowsill. When the birds left the nest, they also left bird mites. The nearest warm-blooded body was the person sleeping next to the window. They don’t live on humans and can’t reproduce without feeding on their host. He pushed the nest off the house, shut the window and shortly after that had no more bites.
If there are no bugs, look for other scorches. Dry humidity in the winter can make your skin dry and itchy and feel just like a bug bite. Low humidity also results in increased static electricity. This can cause small particles from paper, fabric or carpeting to be attracted to your skin making it feel as though you have bugs crawling on you. New furnace filter can release small particles into the air. A new soap, cosmetic, or detergent could be the culprit. Some people become allergic to wool or other “new” fabrics. So you may not really be nuts, just allergic.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
