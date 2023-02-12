In the quest to come up with a new baked offering (amidst many) over the Christmas holiday season, I stumbled across Irish potato candy. It isn't Irish. It doesn't contain potatoes. It does, however, look like a mini potato, which is how it got its name.
These no-bake treats were this year's favorite, and will be making an appearance again sooner rather than later, as they are quick and easy!
A single batch will go incredibly quickly, so I'd suggest double or tripling the batch right off the bat!
Ingredients:
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened.
4 ounces cream cheese, softened.
4 cups powdered sugar.
2-1/2 cups shredded coconut.
1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon.
1/2 cup light brown sugar.
Directions:
Cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth.
Add vanilla extract and beat until combined.
Add powdered sugar in one cup increments, beating until all combined. Scraping the bowl down with a spatula may be necessary.
Add coconut and mix well.
Chill for 20-30 minutes.
Mix brown sugar and cinnamon in a separate bowl.
Roll into teaspoon-sized balls and roll in brown sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone