For lots of reasons, this is probably an unusual Thanksgiving for all of us. It can be difficult, in the middle of a pandemic where 22 million Americans lost their jobs, 32% missed a rent or mortgage payment and more than 260,000 have lost their lives, to remember what we have to be thankful for. At the same time, this is probably when we need to remind ourselves the most.
It can be easy to dwell on things that have been difficult and things that are out of our control. Sitting at home in quarantine for Thanksgiving, it’s all I’ve really wanted to do. Luckily, some time around April, I recognized that this year was going to be a little too much for me to handle on my own and started taking my mental health more seriously. That’s one thing I’m thankful for this week, that I took that initiative to make sure I had a support network for a year that seems to have only gotten progressively worse.
Part of setting up that support network was keeping in touch with my friends and making new ones. Even though I was supposed to see my best friend in January, a visit that was disrupted by a blizzard, and even though we’ve made subsequent (canceled) plans to see each other in March, and then August, and then November, I’ve kept in touch with her through texting and video games. We even watched “House of 1000 Corpses” together just before Halloween, chatting on the phone together while she watched it in New York City and I watched it here in Fergus Falls.
I also managed to meet someone who shares many of my interests — in fact nearly all of my interests — and had the strange luck that they also find my company enjoyable. I’m grateful to have met them and that we’ve been able to spend time together, despite the circumstances, and that even our pets get along (his two cats and my two dogs). It was a very fortunate meeting and while Thanksgiving seemed like a nice time to express that gratitude, we don’t live in the same household so I put the applesauce cake I baked in the freezer for when we might be able to hang out again.
These things I’m grateful for might seem small-- friendships, my mental health, the health of my friends and family (while some people I know have gotten COVID, luckily their cases have all been mild), that I’ve been able to make rent every month this year, my job-- as they’re often things we take for granted, but if 2020 has taught us anything it’s that we shouldn’t be taking anything for granted.
These little things all together work as lifesavers in difficult times. I think you can get through anything if you have a good flotation device put together of things you’re grateful for, no matter how small they are, because together they’re stronger, and you’re stronger. It’s also good to check on that lifesaver now and then, make sure it’s all set because it can be hard to remember when things get bad. It’s probably best to write it down, even if it seems trite, because you never know when you’ll need it.
The year isn’t over yet, and I’m hesitant to make plans for the future. How can I make plans for the future when even the plans I made in January this year haven’t been able to come to pass? A vaccine is coming but we don’t know when, and of course distribution is a whole different beast, so is making sure people feel safe enough to take it. It’s hard to be optimistic when there’s so much doubt, which is why it’s twice as important to make that list of things you’re thankful for today, right now, in the present.
I can’t see what’s on the horizon, but at least I know I have sources of warmth and light and goodness in my life to keep me afloat, whatever might be coming.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
