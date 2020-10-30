Petunia likes to have an evergreen arrangement in the entry to the house. She also likes tabletop arrangements with fresh greens. She usually goes to a class at a greenhouse to be sure her work looks professional. This year, because of COVID there will be no class, so she is on her own. The first setback she had was the pot full of soil she had planned to use. The soil was frozen hard. If you like an outdoors planter full of evergreens, plan ahead. Either have the soil in the house to keep from freezing or bring last year’s pot, soil and all inside to thaw at least a week before you plan to use it.
You can buy spruce tips and assorted greens from your greenhouse. One thing about all conifers, including live trees is that they are apt to have some critters keeping house in them. Usually, these critters don’t cause any harm but can become a nuisance. Especially to Petunia who hates and detests any creepy crawlies.
Adelgids attack the bark on pines, especially white pines. The adults are tiny with soft cottony outer coverings that show up as a white, fluffy covering on the stems of the trees. They “wake up” as soon as the temps reach 50. They are host specific, that is they only feed on the tree and won’t hurt your houseplants. Spider mites, on the other hand, can and do attack houseplants with occasionally devastating results. If you see any fine webbing on a tree, pick another one. Cut branches can be washed well to get rid of them.
Aphids can also live on your tree. These too are host specific and won’t migrate to your houseplants. Bark beetles feed under the bark of conifers. If you notice “sawdust” under a tree, it has bark beetles. They overwinter under the bark and won’t lunch on your wood tables.
Other unwelcome houseguests are spiders that like to overwinter under loose bark on an evergreen. Occasionally there are spider eggs under the bark with mama. They are apt to hatch in your nice, warm house. We all love to have a house full of baby spiders. Petunia goes bats if she even sees one so Bunkey makes it a habit of hosing off the live tree before it comes in the house.
You can do it the easy way by just going to the local greenhouse and buying a bundle of evergreens, but what fun is that. Wade through the snow and cut your own. Add color with branches of red twig dogwood or yellow willow branches. Do a thorough check of any shrubbery you plan to bring in thewhouse. Either hose it off or swish it though a pail of water before you start to work with it. Better than waking up one morning to an army of baby spiders inhabiting the kitchen.
An aside.
If you read the Master Gardener article in Lake Country Living, you would think that I am the only MG in Otter Tail County. Nothing could be further from the truth. We have 50 in West Otter Tail and about 25 in East Otter Tail. Many specialize. We have a rose maven, a tree guy, a vegetable person and lots of generalists. Call either of the Extension Offices to get in touch with one of them.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
