Purple is Bunkey’s favorite color so when he saw a package of purple beans on the seed display, he just had to try them. Last year he had a beautiful crop of purple beans. He was quite disappointed when they turned green when cooked. This year he has decided to plant every purple vegetable he can find and there are quite a few of them.
Purple food is colored by anthocyanins, an antioxidant. It is not only pretty, it protects the plant from environmental stresses. Anthocyanins’ reported benefits are that they lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, decrease the risk of colorectal cancer, and because of its overall cardiovascular benefits, are great for helping maintain a healthy brain, especially as we age. Not only that, but the purple veggies may have more nutrients than their green cousins.
Purple cabbage has 6-8 times more vitamin C than its green sister. Look for “Ruby Perfection” or “Integro.” They develop 3-5 pound heads. “Candy Red,” a smaller cabbage, has a pointed head and runs only a pound or 2. Purple cauliflower will not turn green as quickly as it’s white sister and won’t bolt in hot weather. “Graffiti” and “Purple of Sicily” are seldom bitter unlike its white sisters. A purple cauliflower will turn the water purple while it turns nearly white.
Then there are purple carrots. They have twice as much beta carotene as the orange ones. “Black Nebula” is purple throughout. However, it bolts so pull it early for fresh eating. Kids love “Cosmic Purple.” It’s purple on the outside and orange on the inside.
Oregon State University developed “Indigo Rose,” a purple skinned tomato that has a pinkish red interior. Other researchers are working on a tomato that is purple throughout. They will be higher in antioxidants. “Cherokee Purple” is an heirloom. It is noted for its rich sweet flavor. “Chocolate Cherry” is a cherry type and like all cherry tomatoes, is very prolific. If you accidently leave a few cherry tomatoes unpicked in the fall, you will have half a garden full next spring.
There are several varieties of purple beans. Catmint a pole bean can top 6 feet. If you are looking for a bush type “Amethyst” and “Royal Burgundy” will fill that bill. The reason they turn green when heated is that heat disrupts cells and changes the acidity of the bean to alkali. Peas can be purple too. “Quickpick Pinkeye” is a bush type with 7-inch pods full of white peas. “Desiree Dwarf Blauwschokkers” from Holland is another bush type.
Purple potatoes taste the same as white ones do, however, when cooked, the lavender color turns some people off. Lefse made with purple spuds is a dirty gray. Very unappetizing. All “Blue Majesty” and “Purple Majesty” are purple in and out. “Michigan Purple” and “Huckleberry Gold” have purple skins but are white inside. Montana State University developed “Huckleberry Gold.” It is special not only because of its two-tone but also it doesn’t spike blood sugar, like most potatoes because of its low glycemic index.
This year, your garden can be not only more colorful but have more vitamins than last year. Just plant a few purple veggies.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
