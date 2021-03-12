It’s springtime and that means mating season for a whole host of critters. It also means the shelter will see a steady stream of kittens coming through our doors, looking for a chance at finding a forever home. In rural areas of this country, the need for education is great among homeowners that allow farm cats to roam free and reproduce. Do the math: If one pair of cats produces eight kittens per year, and each of those kittens then produces an average of eight kittens per year, almost 300,000 cats will be in the “family tree” in Year Six. In Year Seven, the descendants of the original mother and father cat number almost 2.4 million!
The animals of Otter Tail County contribute generously to that family tree and we ask you to be a responsible pet owner by having all animals in your care spayed or neutered. We believe the educational efforts of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC), over the past 10 years, have been “paying off” as seen by a steady decline in animal intake numbers for both cats and dogs. In 2018, the HSOTC tallied 479 stray cat intakes and in 2020, this number was reduced by 53% for a total of 224 cats, still far more cats than we would like to see.
We also hope that before you buy a dog or cat, you will do your research and know exactly where this animal is coming from. Never buy from an online breeder unless you can visit and inspect their breeding operation at any time, without notice. Never meet someone in a parking lot to pick up a new pet. Never buy from a pet store, where dogs and cats have a very high incidence of disease and genetic health issues because almost 100% of pet store puppies come from brokers and inhumane commercial breeding operations. Supporting pet stores only continues to contribute to the puppy mill problem.
Visit bailingoutbenji.com for more information on breeding operations in every state in the country. In Minnesota alone, there are currently over 50 recognized breeding operations with nine of those listed on the HSUS “horrible hundred” list (two of which are in Becker County).
There are also two breeding operations in Minnesota that have more than 500 adult dogs on property. These animals live in unsanitary, cramped kennels, and are used solely for the purpose of reproducing for profit. Under federal law, commercial breeders can legally confine dogs to cages only 6 inches larger than themselves for their entire lives. And yes, sadly, this is happening in your own backyard, under your watch. Please educate. Advocate. Spay. Neuter. Adopt, don’t shop. Unleash hope.
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.