We’re past the four-month mark as far as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in Minnesota and I understand the itch to return to normalcy, but the numbers just aren’t supporting that move right now. I had plans to visit my friend in New York next weekend but Minnesota was added to New York’s travel advisory list requiring people visiting or returning from certain states to stay in quarantine for two weeks. Since I was only going to be there for four or five days, the plans were nixed.
It was overly optimistic of us to book the tickets in the first place, but we might be forgiven for our naivety seeing as lots of people, organizations and government figures are acting as if the pandemic is over. Unfortunately, that behavior has resulted in a second spike of COVID-19 in the United States, one of the only countries to be experiencing a second spike. The U.S. currently has 26.65% of positive cases, with only 4.25% of the world’s population. Unemployment numbers are on the rise again as businesses that thought it was safe to open are closing once more.
There’s plenty of articles out there that point out how we got here, but that’s not what I want to talk about. In May I wrote about how the pandemic was aggravating my anxiety and pretty much since then it’s come in waves. I know I’m not alone, especially as many of us have started to exhaust our lists of “things to do at home by ourselves” and grown tired of heavily rotating through those activities. Unfortunately, the end isn’t in site quite yet, as arguments continue about whether to reopen schools in the fall.
I haven’t been writing for pleasure much since the protests began at the end of May (and those are still happening, too, though you might be forgiven for not realizing). I also haven’t been playing Animal Crossing as much. My interest in finding ways to escape the bleakness of current events has waned, so most nights after work I’m left marinating in existential dread. I have to make a conscious effort to do something I’m ostensibly interested in, like reading or playing a video game or talking to friends in voice chat.
I’m doing well in a lot of ways, and I’m lucky in a lot of ways, too, so I’m working on trying to focus on those things and pay less attention to things that are bad, especially things that I can’t control. Beyond the pandemic and civil unrest, a lot of weird difficult things cropped up in my personal life recently, too, so I suppose I’ve been concentrating a lot of my effort on not thinking about it and that leaves very little energy for other things, like video games, books and friends.
I think we can all work on trying to focus on the good we encounter each day. Some people recommend making a note of five things they’re grateful for each day and that might be a place to start. If there was ever a time to try something new, it would be now. I know some people are trying to reconnect with people they’ve lost touch with, but I’d be very careful with that: Ask yourself first why you lost touch with them in the first place, and if they would be welcoming of renewed contact. Something else that might help is starting a new series of films or new TV series, especially some of the longer ones. The “Kingkiller Chronicle” was a welcome respite for a little while, but they were just two very long books that I got through quickly once I started and then was left wanting. I think “The Dresden Files” series recently came out with a new book, so I might look into that. I’ve written about them before, and at 16 books it might be a good one for urban fantasy aficionados to look into.
I’m doing my best and I think, at this point, it’s all any of us can do, whatever that looks like.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.