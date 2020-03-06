Garden Day is creeping up on us. It is slated for March 28 at the Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls. Our keynote speaker is Don Kinzler. This guy can make digging a hole interesting. His topic is ‘Waking Up Your Landscaping.” Admission is the same as last year, $30. This gets you a choice of five classes, breakfast coffee and rolls, lunch and a chance to stroll though the Garden Market Place. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and vendors will be in the gym until about 4 p.m. This is a chance to see what’s new in flowers. Last year it was purple petunias with orange stripes. (Bunkey hated them.) Check out all the interesting ornaments you can put in your gardens to add interest. Some of the vendors will have the latest in tools, you can find gardening books, clothing, organic seeds, planters and almost anything else a gardener’s heart desires.
Classes range from the ABCs of trees to vertebrate pests. Here are a few others for you to choose from. Apple care, bee keeping, backyard bird feeding, cool tools and pruning, cold hardy fruit, common problems of tomatoes and potatoes, daylilies, evergreens, floral design, growing grapes, gardening in Minnesota’s changing climate, healthy lawns, hydrangeas, hostas, houseplants, landscaping, making beautiful containers, new annuals and perennials, native prairie in home landscape, orchids, organic gardening, planting in driftwood, pruning, pollinator gardens, pulses (this is about legumes—beans, peas, and how and why to cook them), reduce, reuse, recycle, and raspberries.
There are usually about 40 classes in all. The biggest problem most people have is deciding which classes they just have to go to and which are alternate if their favorite class is full. Only some of the presenters do two classes that day.
People who have attended will tell you that it is a really fun day, so grab your neighbors, your mother-in-law, your brother and your friends. Fill up the car with people and come and join us for a full, fun day. That is, “the good lord willing and the crick don’t rise.” If the weather is bad, cancellation notices will go out that Friday.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
