Bunkey likes squash and has grown many varieties of this squash, but he really hit an all-time high this summer. Since there are only two of them, he likes smaller types so he planted “Celebration.” It is described as an orange/gold acorn fruit with red ribs. They are about 1 ½ pounds each and have a high soluble-sugar content and an amazing taste. The only thing the description didn’t tell him was the size of the vine.
He planted it about 5 feet away from the corn thinking he could direct the vines away from corn — ha! That vine not only got in the corn rows, it also invaded a row of zinnias he planted for the butterflies. It snuck into half the garden. By fall he could see little globs of squash all over the place. He eventually harvested 30 fruits. The colors are so striking that he found them selling in the boys’ toy store for fall decorations.
The descriptions of the taste were right on. A paler version of squash is “Sweet Dumpling.” The description of it simply calls it a novelty winter type, with “sweet orange flesh.” It is almost white with dark-green stripes.
Squash is good for you! It’s a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber. Research suggests that soluble fiber in foods can play an important part in reducing colon cancer. Winter squash is also a source of potassium, niacin, iron and beta carotene. A cup of cooked squash is only about 80 calories and contains a bit of protein, about 28 milligrams of calcium and a bit of folate. The darker the flesh the higher the beta carotene that is converted to vitamin A which is essential for healthy skin, vision and bone development. See, I told you it is good for you. Add a little brown sugar or maple syrup and it’s almost dessert.
Seed catalogs usually have pages of squash varieties. Look for keeping qualities, especially if you get 30 per vine, sugar content, size of fruit and size of vine. Some summer types are “space saving.” That is short. Most winter types have very “vigorous” vines.
Did you ever wonder what that bump is called that is at the end of a pinecone scale? No? Well, I’m going to tell you anyhow. It’s called an umbro, referring to some type of bump or protrusion. On pine cones the umbro is the bump at the end of each individual cone scale. The locations and size of the umbro varies among different pine species. On a white pine the bump is right at the terminal point of the scale. Some umbros will be on the back side of the scale. They can range in size from small and rounded to large and pointy. Ponderosa pines have very sharp prickly tips with the umbro on the back side of the scale. Put your leather gloves on before you pick these for decoration.
Seed catalogs will soon be filling your mailbox. Before you order, check the location. Round file any that are not from the northern tier of states. You want tough plants suitable for our zone. Seeds grown in warmer climates may not ripen in time in our short season. You want plants that mature in 100 to 120 days or less. We may have a long fall, but this is Minnesota so don’t depend on it. Do plant at least one variety of good-for-you squash.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
