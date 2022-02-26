Put on your winter woolies, grab your hand saw and pruners. It’s time to prune trees. The last week in February and all of March are prime tree trimming weeks. This is especially true for oaks, apples, mountain ash and all the cherry and plum trees. Never prune oaks in April, May or June. You invite oak wilt with open wounds during the spring when the sap is flowing. The insect that carries it can smell the sap from half mile away.
Pruning promotes tree health, improves the appearance and reduces lawsuits resulting from dead or dying branches falling on your neighbor’s car, or worse, on his kids. These are the steps to doing a good job.
Take a good look at the tree. Are there branches sticking out that mar the shape of the tree? You will need to do some reshaping.
Remove all dead or broken branches and any branches that cross each other. You will have to decide which branch will leave the tree looking the best. Also remove any branches that are vertical. These are water shoots.
Unless you enjoy concussions, remove all branches lower than the tallest person in the house. This does not apply to evergreens. They prefer to have their skirts touch the ground. If your excuse is that they have weeds under them that you have to mow off, forget it. Just mulch the area well. Happy tree and less work for the mower.
Cut off any shoots at the base of the tree. Don’t spray brush killer on them as they arise directly from the roots of the tree. You don’t want to kill the tree.
Notice a swelling on the trunk of the tree when the branches join the trunk. This is the branch collar. If you have a large branch to remove, make your first cut on the bottom of the branch about 18 inches from the trunk. This will prevent the bark from tearing when you cut the branch off. The next cut is on the top about the same distance. Then go back and even off the stub. This should be short but outside the branch collar. This cut makes for a smaller wound. Do not put any goop on the wound as this just delays healing. The only exception is an oak pruned in the wrong time of the year. Use latex paint to cover that wound.
Never take more than 1/3 of the branches a year. You can always go freeze your bippy the next winter.
Now to the cherry, plum and chokecherry trees. If it looks like your cat took a dump on a branch (black knot, or scat fungus), remove that branch a foot below the growth and either bag or burn it. Since this fungus is very contagious, wipe the blades of the saw or pruner between cuts with a bleach-soaked cloth. Try to do this when there is no snow on the branches as damp spreads funguses
While it is much easier to prune “naked” trees, wait to trim the “bleeders.” Maple, birch, ironwood, blue beech, boxelder (this one you may want to prune to soil level), walnut or butternut trees, wait until they are fully leafed out
There is a flyer at the extension office about tree trimming if this article is too confusing.
One last tip, if you are about to fall out of a tree, aim for a snowbank.