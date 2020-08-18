One good thing about being at home these days is that I have been trying out new creations for my husband to try in my “Quarantine Kitchen.”
Oh how I miss the company of my neighbor coming for a cup of tea and a visit…these days I only have my ceramic hens as company. Trying to make less trips to town I have been doing some cooking from my pantry; I imagine many of you have also. I would like to share a recent casserole recipe that we enjoyed. I hope you enjoy it too!
CHEESY BEEF AND POTATO CASSEROLE
Ingredients
• 1 pound ground beef
• 2 small cans mushroom stems and pieces, drained
• 2 boxes au-gratin potatoes
• 3 ½ cups water (boiling)
• 1 cup milk
• 2 teaspoons butter
• ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
• ½ teaspoon black pepper
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
• In a skillet, crumble and cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Place beef in a greased 13-by-9-by-2 inch baking pan. Top with mushrooms.
• Combine potatoes and contents of sauce mix packets, boiling water, milk, butter, seasoned salt and pepper. Pour over beef and mushrooms. Cover casserole with foil and bake at 400 degrees for a full 30 minutes.
• Remove from oven; uncover, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake uncovered for five minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Note: Because it is just the two of us now; I halved all the ingredients and used a small glass 10-by-6-by-2 inch baking dish.
If you would like to submit a recipe to be featured in the Daily Journal, send it with a photo to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.