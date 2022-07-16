Book clubs are a wonderful way to meet people, discuss books and expand your reading. The Fergus Falls Public Library has two book clubs for adults. Library Book Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. We read a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction. Social Justice Book Club meets the third Wednesday every other month at 6:30 p.m. and discusses books related to social justice. This month is the 10-year anniversary of Library Book Club and I’d like to share some of the books we’ve loved.
In 10 years, we’ve read 120 books. The first book we read was “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer. In this powerful novel, Oscar, a precocious nine year old, travels around New York City, grappling with the death of his father who was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. Foer uses creative techniques to put you in his characters’ shoes. At one point there is a completely blank page that brought me to tears. There’s a lot to discuss in this book; I highly recommend it.
We’ve enjoyed many books over the years. One group favorite was “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend” by Katarina Bivald. This is a bookish, feel good novel about two friends, one of whom opens a bookstore in small town Iowa. Two great historical fiction reads were “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes and “The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Both featured the pack horse librarians of Kentucky, a Works Progress Administration program that delivered books to Kentuckians living in remote areas.
Some of the nonfiction books that have been hits are “Into Thin Air,” Jon Krakauer’s account of climbing Mount Everest; “The Only Plane in the Sky” by Garrett Graff, a powerful oral history of 9/11; and a book we still reference years later “The Worst Hard Time” by Timothy Egan, about how difficult life was during the dust bowl. A surprising favorite was “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg. It features highly readable stories about how habits shape us and how we can shape our habits. Many recommended it to friends.
One book that garnered strong opinions (both for and against the book) was “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. Gyasi follows two African women’s descendants through many generations. Each chapter features the next generation. When discussing with a book club, it’s okay if you disagree. It’s important to listen to everyone and foster good discussion, not focus on who is “right.”
Each summer we read a children’s book. There are many benefits to adults reading youth books. Some of our favorite youth reads taught us about history. “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani is about Nisha and her twin brother Amil who have to flee newly formed Pakistan during the 1947 partition. We learned about the over 1 million people who died when at midnight one August day, India was split into Pakistan and India. Muslims had to flee to Pakistan and Hindus and Sikhs had to flee to India. The entire book club enjoyed this read, which almost never happens! Another great children’s historical fiction book is “The Birchbark House” by Louise Erdrich. Fans of “Little House on the Prairie” will enjoy this well-written read aloud about the daily life of a seven-year-old Ojibwa girl. “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio was another favorite. The main character, born with a facial difference, overcomes bullying by forming a community of friends and allies. To really maximize your reading experience, read a children’s book with a young person. If you don’t live near each other, you can chat over the phone or send them the book in the mail to encourage multi-generational discussion. Library Director Gail Hedstrom has been known to hand out books to her neighbor children.
Coming up in August, Library Book Club is discussing “The Sentence'' by Louise Erdrich. You can find upcoming book club meetings on our website, ffpubliclibrary.org. We’re a low-pressure group. Even if you haven’t finished reading the book, come join us!
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.