Joining others for a shared reading experience and discussion can be enlightening and challenging. Book clubs and study groups have been around for a very long time, perhaps indicating our desire to share our ideas and learn from others. Discussing literature or current events requires a willingness to share thoughts and be vulnerable to disagreements.
Reading is enlightening and empowering. I want to invite and encourage you to be part of a larger conversation by participating in The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read/Arts Midwest program, happening right now.
The Fergus Falls community has a long history of participating in The National Endowment for Arts Big Read. We are excited that it is part of our community again this year. The selected book is a memoir, “The Best We Could Do,” by Thi Bui. This powerful and award-winning memoir generously allows the reader into Thi Bui’s life, allowing us to learn, appreciate, empathize, and see the differences and similarities in our own lives. “The Best We Could Do,” is in graphic novel format. For many people, this may be your first graphic novel experience, if so, how wonderful to get to try a new book format. We are learning and growing all of the time.
Along with “The Best We Could Do,” we have selected companion books for younger readers. “Inside Out and Back Again,” by Thanha Lai, is a book for middle-grade readers. It is a poignant story of a little girl and her family who immigrate to the United States after the fall of Saigon. “Inside Out and Back Again” is a beautiful book and one that adults will appreciate.
For our youngest readers, we have chosen the picture book, “A Different Pond,” by Minnesota author Bao Phi, with illustrations by Thi Bui. This is a gentle story of a father and son who, while fishing engage in an important conversation about the father’s earlier life growing up in Vietnam.
The National Endowment for the Arts, Big Read/Arts Midwest reminds us, “reading broadens our understanding of our world, our neighbors, and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.”
Several other activities are a part of the NEA Big Read, special art exhibits at the Kaddatz Galleries including the upcoming Jim Fletcher exhibit “NAM: Now a Memory. Community Education is offering a cooking class, Let’s Make Pho. The Otter Tail County Historical Society will lead a discussion on the PBS documentary “Vietnam War,” and facilitate a presentation on Vietnamese Refugees coming to Fergus Falls. There will be booking-making classes and graphic novel workshops. NEA Big Reads activities will also be happening at libraries in New York Mills, Alexandria, Wheaton, and Perham. For more information visit bit.ly/fergusfallsbigread I hope you will join the conversation and be a part of these shared experiences.