The Kaddatz Galleries announced that the Joint Closing Reception scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 is canceled.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus/COVID-19, the Kaddatz Galleries is regretfully canceling the joint closing reception for the “Quilt Not Quilt: The Afterlife and Ruth Hanson: Watercolor Batiks.” The Kaddatz Galleries, along with the artists feel it is the responsible thing to do.

