Two group exhibitions: Hindsight 2020 and Collars for RBG featuring 38 regional artists at Kaddatz Galleries (located at 111 W. Lincoln Ave. in downtown Fergus Falls) opened January 15, 2021.
Kaddatz Galleries is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12-5 p.m. and Thursday 12-7 p.m. with a limit of 10 visitors at a time. A virtual tour of the exhibitions are available on their website www.kaddatzgalleries.org.
Hindsight 2020
Open call group exhibition
(Jan. 15 - March 6)
Hindsight 2020 features thought provoking work created in and inspired by the year 2020, by over 20 local and regional artists.
To provide a space for artists to express and share how they coped with their personal experiences during the past year, the Kaddatz Galleries put out a call for art responding to the tumultuous year of 2020. This exhibition is the artists’ response.
Collars for RBG
Invitational group exhibition
(Jan. 15 - March 6)
Local artists Judy Christoffersen and Kristi Swee Kuder approached the Kaddatz Galleries with the idea of a group exhibition which invited regional artists to submit honorary jabot collars made in their respective mediums in memoriam to the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This exhibition is the culmination of this idea and the regional artists’ response.
Featured artists:
Camilla Herbel, Naomi RaMona Schliesman, Judy Christoffersen, Kristi Swee Kuder, Georgia Greeley, Jane Gillam, Carmen Bruhn, Betty Chamness Trost, Diane Scully, Victoria Hanna, Marlis Schmidt, Martha Bird, Sara Hanson, JoAnne Peters, Nona Smith, Bella Hanson, Ruth Hanson, Eric Santwire, Kandace Creel Falcón, Nancy XiáoRong Valentine, Erinn Webb, Rebecca Krueger, Sara Ronnevik, Ben Rheault, Jenny Nellis, Mary Williams, Blayze Buseth, Carl Zachmann, Amy Schmidt, Michael Weatherly, John Beaudine, Justin Seng, Laura M. Forgie, Carmen McCullough, Karla Gallagher, M E Fuller, Phena Keil, Jerry Mevissen and Mark Womack.
