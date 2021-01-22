As a nation, we observed Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day on Monday, Jan. 18. Like many, I am repeatedly drawn back to his iconic “I have a dream” speech, in which MLK passionately spoke in favor of civil and economic rights to end racism. MLK was a big supporter of following your dreams. Another of his famous quotes states that, “No person has the right to rain on your dreams.” In an effort to change up my focus on MLK Day this year, I spent some time in reflection on the latter quote.
“No person has the right to rain on your dreams.” It’s such a simple statement and it is so true, but we seem to live in a society where it is disregarded entirely. A dream is more than a fleeting thought or a passing fancy. A dream is something that you are passionate about and that you have spent a considerable amount of time considering and developing in your mind. A dream is a very important, very personal concept that is often kept to yourself until you are ready to share it. When you do share it, odds are you share it with those you trust the most, because sharing your dream creates a certain level of vulnerability.
Have you ever spent countless hours “dreaming your dream” — considering, brainstorming, developing a plan — just to voice it and immediately have it shot down, laughed at, or disregarded? How did you react? Did you pack your dream away and bury it, never to be considered again or did you press on and pursue your dream despite the negative reactions? How much did you let the opinions of others affect you?
I cannot even begin to recall the number of times someone has shared their dreams with me, just to share that they never came to fruition. There is always a reason and, more often than not, that reason was because someone else told them that they couldn’t … and they believed them. That is truly sad. “No person has the right to rain on your dreams.”
I have been on the receiving end of someone telling me that I should dismiss my dream because, “that’s never gonna happen.” I admit that I listened, because it came from someone I had respect for. I cast my dream aside and it became buried under the mundane of daily life, but it was always there.
I don’t exactly recall how it reemerged, but I shared my forgotten dream with someone else, years later, and was met with a much different response. “You should do it. Why haven’t you done it yet?” It was something I needed to hear. For whatever reason, I needed validation and when I got it, my dream became alive again. I haven’t shared my dream openly yet, but I have a small group of supporters cheering me on and driving me forward. It’s a wonderful thing.
How are your dreams? Are they being formulated privately or are they living in the open for all to see? Did you cast them aside due to the opinions of others or are you pressing on despite the opinions of others? How different would your outlook be if you were met with support and positivity on a regular basis?
“No person has the right to rain on your dream.” No person. Period. Not your neighbor; not your mother; not the stranger down the street. No person. Perhaps we would all benefit from shifting our attitudes away from negative skepticism and toward positive support. Concerns can be voiced in a positive manner. Doubt can be expressed as positive questioning. They are important considerations to take into account, but their delivery is the difference between fostering a dream and squashing a dream.
Keep dreaming. Dream new dreams. Live your dreams. “No person has the right to rain on your dream.”
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
