Petunia got a poinsettia at a Christmas party. She dislikes them. “They smell funny and take up too much room”. Since she is a neat freak, their tendency to drop leaves if they aren’t happy, really gets to her. She asked before regifting it to neighbor Gorge. “I swear”, she tells people, “If you gave him a horse dropping, he’d grow a pony.”
Poinsettias are challenging to keep as house plants because they seldom get enough light in a house to thrive. They are subject to root rot because people don’t take that fancy wrap off the pot so it drains properly. Or they forget to water it until it is hanging over the edge of the pot screaming for water. In a home environment, they are nearly impossible to get to rebloom. They are a short-day-flowering plant and need very long, uninterrupted nights to bring into bloom again. They are also susceptible to whiteflies. Usually, by the time the darn thing drops all the pretty leaves and turns green, most “normal” people are ready to chuck it into the compost. Or give it a nice vacation on the deck in March. If you have gotten this far and can still put up with it, it will make a 3- to 4-foot-tall foliage plant in the summer garden. Do leave it there in the fall.
Bunkey got a cyclamen as a Christmas gift. It was a plant giving year apparently. The local greenhouses smiled all the way to the bank.
Dr. Richard Widmer and his students at the U of M discovered a way to bring a cyclamen seedling into flower in less than a year. This made them cheaper to produce and more available to the public. They used to be a Valentine plant because of their red or pink blooms. Now, with the bright red, pink or while flowered cultivars, it has become a Christmas favorite, especially for those who don’t care for the poinsettia. The plant will flower over an extended period of time. For the best results, and to keep buds forming in the crown, it should be in a cool, very bright spot. It should be regularly deadheaded. There is a trick to this. Grab the spent flower stem and pull it completely off from the crown of the plant.
Cyclamen typically go dormant after flowering. The leaves yellow and energy is sent into the tuberous root. Some of the newest leaves may stay green. If the plant doesn’t get enough light, it will become puny, with elongated leaves falling over the edge of the pot. This is not an attractive look. It is an indication that it is ready for the compost pile.
Don’t be fooled by a cyclamen rated as an herbaceous perennial. It may be, but unless you plan on moving to Indianapolis, forget it, it’s zone 5.
If you are looking for a larger plant, the Araucaria bidwellii or Bunya-bunya tree is a possibility. It’s a cousin to the Norfolk pine. And will grow in a home. The needles are much wider than the Norfolk, but the tips are very pointed and sharp. This should keep the cat from molesting it. The needles are typically dark green and glossy. Because of the larger needles, it doesn’t look as much like a Christmas tree. Good or bad depending on your taste. It is a humidity lover like its cousin.
Either over or underwatering any houseplant will slowly kill it. Use the finger method. Stick a finger in the dirt. If the tip of your finger feels damp, don’t water. Of course. This doesn’t apply to water lilies but most of us don’t have indoor ponds.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
