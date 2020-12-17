In the middle of the winter when the snow is chest deep to your 6-foot-tall son, you probably don’t want to haul your kitchen scraps out to your compost pile. Here’s an easy solution, compost in the kitchen. Your first thought is probably “ick!” Stink and bugs. Not if you do it right.
Start by buying a stainless-steel can with a lid. A step can work really well especially when you have a double handful of peelings. It should be small enough that a grocery store plastic bag just fits in it. Do check that the bag doesn’t have any holes in it. A holey bag will lead to drips of yucky smelling goo across the floor as you put it out the door.
If you are a first-time composter, this is what to put in your container: vegetable or fruit peelings and/or fruit or veggies that are or have gotten bad. The exception is citrus. They not only stink, but they also rot and don’t compost well. Coffee grounds, filter and all, tea bags or loose tea, floor sweepings, the contents of your vacuum bag, dog or cat hair, or even your hair, the litter on the bottom of your bird, rodent (hamster, guinea pig, etc.) cage. You get the idea. Eggshells are optional. Our soils are very alkaline already. Never put cat or dog feces in compost, especially if they are inside/outside animals. They may eat junk; chipmunks, dead animals and who knows what else? This can lead to your pet harboring eggs of roundworms or other pests and depositing them in their stools. Not something you want in your gardens.
In the summer, you will want to have your compost pail outside as it will probably attract fruit flies. If it does in the winter, just set the can outside to freeze. When the bag is about 3/4 full remove it, tie the top and chuck it out the door till spring, or, if you can get to the compost pile, dump it on the pile. One advantage to putting the bags outside and waiting till spring to dump them is that by then the stuff in the bag will already be composted. You can just pour it on the garden without the stop to the pile.
Petunia lives far enough away from the neighbors that she can put her compost bags out the back door to wait till spring. If you can’t do that or if you are a Martha type, put them in a container out the back door. You want them to freeze and thaw as that is what converts the mess to compost.
How are your houseplants looking? A bit frazzled? Give them a bath. Really, stick the plant in the bathtub or shower and rinse the leaves off. They get dusty and can’t breathe as well as they should. If the edges of the pot have a crust on it, dump the plant out and clean the pot. Then add a few drops of brown vinegar to the water. The crust is a buildup of alkaline salts that are in city water.
Alternately, you can melt snow to water your plants. Never use water that has been softened. It still contains some salt. Save it for your bath. If your vines are getting scraggly, cut them back, then, as they grow back, nip off the budding leaf at the end of the vine. This will scare the plant into adding more leaves resulting in a nice full pot.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
