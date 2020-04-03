Americans spend so much money and time on our lawns that you’d think we earthier eat or sell grass. More land in the U.S. is planted in turf — 32 million acres — than in corn. Not only that, the typical lawn sucks up 10,000 gallons of nonrainwater every year. Even worse, the EPA estimates that about 80 million households dump almost 90 million pounds of herbicides and pesticides on lawns every year.
Enter the lawncare industry. They have convinced many homeowners on the need to apply synthetic fertilizer three or four times a season. What’s wrong with that?
Synthetic fertilizers are chemically processed and concentrated, water-soluble nutrients that are available to the plants immediately. If there is more than the grass can use, the rest washes out and right into the nearest watershed. The problem is made even worse by the tendency of homeowners to think more is better. This is no small problem. Every summer in the Gulf of Mexico, an area about the size of Connecticut is choked with a huge algae and phytoplankton bloom due to tons of synthetic nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer runoff. As this stuff dies and decomposes it uses up all the available oxygen leading to huge “dead zones” where nothing can live.
Weed and Feed is even worse. They combine fertilizer and herbicide in the same bag. No lawn is 100% weed, but it gets applied on the whole lawn anyway, 98% of the herbicide has no purpose and just ends up washed away or volatized into the air. One of the most common herbicides is 2-4-D. This has been linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The EPA requires fertilizer and pesticides to list only active ingredients on the label. Inert ingredients can include harmful amounts of heavy metal. A study done in the Seattle metro area found 2-4-D in every stream and 23 different types of pesticides including five that were present in concentrations high enough to kill aquatic life. They found a correlation between the pesticide pollution and the sales of lawn and garden chemicals from the local retailers. This junk also turns up in indoor air and surfaces after application. Kids running barefoot on this stuff have been linked to many diseases including an increased risk of childhood leukemia. It’s not great for dogs either. Treat your lawn to herbicides four or more times a year and you double the chance your pup will get canine lymphoma. Some breeds, when exposed to chemically treated lawns were four to seven times more likely to get bladder cancer.
The moral here is before you use a lawn service, find out what they are spraying on your grass. Did they take a soil sample? Does the tech actually know what he is doing and what he is putting on your grass? One told the homeowner that “the organic stuff doesn’t work well or else we all would use it.” Do they tell you to keep children and pets off the grass for a period of time after spraying? This should be a big red flag. Know what is being put on your grass. And really, do you have to have a putting green lawn just because John down the street has? Next week we will have some suggestions for DIY lawn management.
This information is from an article in the Organic Gardening magazine. They do tend to go overboard on their hatred of anything you put on your lawn or garden that isn’t manure. However, they do good research.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
