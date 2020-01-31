On Friday, Feb. 7, A Center for the Arts is celebrating three country legends in the show “Legendary Ladies of Country Music: A Tribute,” featuring three musical theater actresses playing the roles of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
The three women playing the roles of Cline, Lynn and Parton closely researched their roles and developed authentic costumes. They’re also accompanied by musicians from Nashville. “You will get a good idea of what it was like to see these three women perform,” says A Center for the Arts executive director Michael Burgraff. “These are women who are very good at their craft, so it’s not only their musicality but they are actresses as well. They really do make the characters come alive.”
This is the first time the group is coming to Fergus Falls and possibly their last, since it’s not often that tribute performers return to AC4TA, so Burgraff suggests attending if you’re on the fence at all. “Don’t wait to hear what other people think,” he says. In November last year, the group Che Apalache performed at AC4TA and their album, “Rearrange my Heart,” was nominated for Best Folk Album at the Grammys this year. “That’s why people should come and take a chance,” says Burgraff.
The show isn’t only for country music fans. “You don’t have to be a country fan to like ‘9 to 5,’” says Burgraff. “Patsy Cline has been a crossover singer forever. If you’re a country fan, and especially an old country fan, and you know these people, you are going to have an extraordinary evening. If you’re a fan of women’s music, it’s going to be a great evening, and if you’re a music lover it is still going to be a show worth seeing and hearing.”
Since this is part of the AC4TA concert series there’s only a few individual tickets left, although some season pass holders might relinquish their tickets as the concert date approaches. “If people are interested, what they really should do is call,” says Burgraff, so that they can at least be on a waiting list in the event more tickets become available.
