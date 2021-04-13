Can houseplants really make your environment healthier? Come explore the health benefits of indoor gardening, indestructible plants you can add to your indoor environment, and some easy care tips to keep your plants thriving. Bring your questions and ideas, and let’s talk plants! Wed. April 21 from 12-1 p.m., online only. Access the link at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu. No pre-registration required.

