During the last two weeks, the Fergus Falls Public Library was fortunate to have several area high school students volunteer to assist with a variety of projects. This service project provided an opportunity for students to work in their community, meet new people, experience different types of work, develop leadership skills, and meet new people. The service project also allowed host sites to receive much-needed help, engage with new people, and be thoroughly impressed by our area high school students.



