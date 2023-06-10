During the last two weeks, the Fergus Falls Public Library was fortunate to have several area high school students volunteer to assist with a variety of projects. This service project provided an opportunity for students to work in their community, meet new people, experience different types of work, develop leadership skills, and meet new people. The service project also allowed host sites to receive much-needed help, engage with new people, and be thoroughly impressed by our area high school students.
Library staff members worked alongside students weeding and planting in the pollinator garden. Hot and sunny days did not hamper the productivity of our volunteers. The student volunteers also assisted us with relabeling books. My co-workers and I enjoyed visiting with our extended workforce. It was interesting to learn about their education experience, plans for the future, and what interests them academically.
I was inspired by their intellect and drive.
It is interesting to think about what may motivate a young person to select a college, pursue a career, or take up a hobby; not exclusively young people for that matter, but all people. Niche areas of study fascinate me. What triggers an interest or passion, how does someone become an aficionado on any given topic?
Books can be the impetus for ideas and inspiration. A few suggestions: The emerging writer may enjoy “The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teach and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around Them” by The Freedom Writers and Erin Gruwell, “If You Want to Write” by Brenda Ueland, and “5-Minutes Daily Writing Prompts: 501 prompts to Unleash Creativity and Spark Inspiration” by Tam Wilson.
“The Foxfire'' books, edited by Eliot Wigginton and his students, have information and inspiration for everyone. This series of books began as a classroom oral history project published as a magazine and is currently a 13-volume set of books. Gathering wisdom from people in the Appalachia Mountains of Northeast Georgia, you will learn about shoemaking, wooden locks, moonshine, Catawban Indian pottery, traditional baking, curing meats, folk remedies, music, and a plethora of other subjects. These books go far beyond your basic “how to” guide. They are history, ethnography, cultural anthropology, and wisdom.
The library’s travel section is certainly inspiring. There are guidebooks for countries, states, and regions, books specific to hiking, biking, and canoeing. Looking for an affordable adventure? “National Geographic’s The 10 Best of Everything National Parks: 800 Top Picks from Parks Coast to Coast” may be the book for you. There are so many beautiful photographs in this book that you can virtually travel from your armchair.
Regardless of which aisle of books you explore at the library, you are sure to find fascinating books on topics of which you have great interest and topics you have never before heard of. Visit the library for a dose of inspiration.
