The Market and Service Food's "Lake Country Living" contest series is back for its second full year of friendly competition sure to delight the palate.
It all started in 2021, when Daily Journal Media staff decided to see what would happen if they held a holiday cookie baking contest through "Lake Country Living." Community members dropped off their cookies on the day of judging, and community judges volunteered their time and expertise to crown a winning cookie recipe, which was awarded to Diana Lewis.
In 2022, The Market and Service Food partnered with "Lake Country Living" to offer four contests — pie, hotdish, holiday cookies and soup. Feature articles from the contests, including winning recipes, were shared in "Lake Country Living."
"Lake Country Living" prints five editions each year — winter in January, spring in April, summer in July, autumn in October and the holiday edition in November. The contest series starts in June of each year, and ends in December, with the final article following in January's winter edition.
All contests are announced first in "Lake Country Living" magazine, and are also shared via newspaper advertising and our free e-newsletters, which can be subscribed to at fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/. The drop off point for the contests is the checkout counter at The Market in Fergus Falls, on the date and during the time parameters announced. Entries require a name, recipe, contact information and must be dropped off in disposable containers. All entries are de-identified for judging, and judging is closed to the public. The winner is notified promptly following the close of judging.
Contests will be held during the following months:
- June: pie.
- August: hotdish.
- October: holiday cookies.
- December: soup.
Currently, a date and time has been set for the pie contest — June 7, 12-2 p.m.
In last year's pie contest, the first, Tessa Schierer's blueberry rhubarb crumble pie was chosen as the winner. Whose will win this year? It's anyone's guess!
"I am looking forward to kicking off the 2023 contests," shared Lake Country Living editor and Daily Journal Media General Manager, Heather Kantrud. "I have seen recipes I never would have thought of before at every contest so far." Kantrud expressed that the most unexpected recipes to date have been reindeer soup, lemon and coconut sandbakkles and a tater tot hotdish version of shepherd's pie. "I would love to see some really unique pie recipes this year, and there is plenty of time to get to work perfecting something between now and June 7!"
More information on the pie contest is available now in the spring edition of "Lake Country Living," on page 9.